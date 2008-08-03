Migrate applications
Publish internal applications that users currently access from a traditional corporate network.
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Manage applications that are directly integrated with an identity provider.
- Pass user information from Cloudflare Access to your application.
- Review best practices for onboarding different types of internal applications.
