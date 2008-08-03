Initial setup
In this guide, you will learn how to deliver clientless access using the Cloudflare Zero Trust suite of products. This guide will focus on browser-based applications that do not require users to install a device client of any kind. It will discuss both common and complex scenarios, and should give you the tools to provide secure user access to internal web applications following a Zero Trust model ↗.
If you need to deliver access to non-browser based applications, refer to our complementary guide for replacing your VPN.
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Set up a Cloudflare account.
- Add your domain to Cloudflare.
- Create a Zero Trust organization to manage applications and policies.
- Configure an identity provider (IdP) for user authentication.
