 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Advanced workflows

Configure advanced Access policies to meet the specific requirements of your application or organization.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Check identity-based attributes that are not directly supported by the Access policy builder.
  • Deliver sensitive web applications in an isolated browser.
  • Apply Gateway HTTP policies without a device client.
  • Connect to applications using their private hostnames without a device client.