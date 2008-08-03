Advanced workflows
Configure advanced Access policies to meet the specific requirements of your application or organization.
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Check identity-based attributes that are not directly supported by the Access policy builder.
- Deliver sensitive web applications in an isolated browser.
- Apply Gateway HTTP policies without a device client.
- Connect to applications using their private hostnames without a device client.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-