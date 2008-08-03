Customize the end user experience
Cloudflare Access offers several ways to customize the look and feel of the user login experience.
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Configure the App Launcher so that users can open all applications from single dashboard.
- Add bookmarks to the App Launcher for applications that are not behind Access.
- Customize the Access login page with your organization's branding.
- Display custom block pages when a user is blocked by your Access policies.
