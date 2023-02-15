FAQ

Below you will find answers to our most commonly asked questions. If you cannot find the answer you are looking for, refer to the community page External link icon Open external link to explore more resources.

​​ How long does it take for a test to load?

It can vary from about 25 seconds to over a minute. If you leave your speed tab open, your test is still going to run. You can leave and return and still see your test results.

​​ I get a 403 response when rerunning the website analysis.

Check your firewall rules to make sure that you allow traffic from the Speed test to request your site.