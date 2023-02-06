Signed exchanges caveats
Allowed request headers
Signed exchanges remove cookies and headers from HTTP requests, which can create problems with dynamic or personalized content. This is intentional since signed exchanges can be distributed to multiple browsers. Therefore, packaging any personalized or dynamic content into a signed exchange could be a security risk. The only request headers that are not removed are the following:
AMP-Cache-Transform
Accept
From
User-Agent
Accept
Via
CF-Connecting-IP
True-Client-IP
X-Forwarded-For
CF-RAY
CF-IPCountry
CF-Visitor
CF-Loop
CF-Worker
CF-Threat-Score
X-Bot-Score
X-Static-Bot
X-Threat-Score
X-Tlsclientauth
X-Verified-Bot
Response headers
Since Cloudflare cannot be sure whether a signed exchange includes private information or not, a signed exchange will not be generated in the presence of the following response headers:
Authentication-Control
Authentication-Info
Clear-Site-Data
Optional-WWW-Authenticate
Proxy-Authenticate
Proxy-Authentication-Info
Public-Key-Pins
Sec-WebSocket-Accept
Set-Cookie
Set-Cookie2
SetProfile
Strict-Transport-Security
WWW-Authenticate
Signed exchanges will not be created if the response headers contain a
cache-control header whose value is either:
private
no-store
no-cache
max-age=0
For example,
cache-control=private would mean that a signed exchange is not created.