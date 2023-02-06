Reference

​​ Verify that signed exchanges are working

Make a request with the the signed exchange request header:

Open a terminal and run the following command, replacing https://example.com with your domain:

$ curl -svo /dev/null https://example.com -H "Accept: application/signed-exchange;v=b3"

Verify that the Content-Type in the response headers is application/signed-exchange;v=b3 rather than text/html .

​​ Certificate authority used with SXGs

Cloudflare uses Google for SXGs' certificate issuance External link icon Open external link . Once SXGs is enabled, Cloudflare automatically adds the Certification Authority Authorization records on behalf of the zones. Refer to the following example below: