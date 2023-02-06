Enable AMP Real URL

AMP Real URL is available for all plans. However, refer to the following requirements before enabling this feature:

​​ Enable AMP Real URL

If your account satisfies the requirements to enable AMP Real URL:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Speed > Optimization. Scroll to AMP Real URL and toggle the button to enable it.

Since AMP Real URL responses are packaged in a signed exchange (SXG), the limitations for SXGs apply.