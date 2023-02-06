Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products  >  
  2. Cloudflare Fundamentals  >  
  3. ...  >  
  4. AMP Real URL  >  
  5. Enable AMP Real URL

Enable AMP Real URL

​​ Requirements

AMP Real URL is available for all plans. However, refer to the following requirements before enabling this feature:

​​ Enable AMP Real URL

If your account satisfies the requirements to enable AMP Real URL:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Speed > Optimization.
  3. Scroll to AMP Real URL and toggle the button to enable it.

​​ Limitations

Since AMP Real URL responses are packaged in a signed exchange (SXG), the limitations for SXGs apply.