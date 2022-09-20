Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Dropdown icon
Cloudflare Fundamentals menu
How Cloudflare works
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: New? Start here.
New? Start here.
Get started guide
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Concepts
Concepts
What is Cloudflare?
How Cloudflare works
Cloudflare IP addresses
Cloudflare challenges
Network Layers
Expand: Setup
Setup
Add a site
Minimize downtime
Allow Cloudflare IP addresses
Expand: Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
Unregistered domains
Expand: Basic tasks
Basic tasks
Find zone and account IDs
Expand: Manage domains
Manage domains
Move a domain between Cloudflare accounts
Remove a domain
Redirect one domain to another
Pause Cloudflare
Manage subdomains
Interacting with Cloudflare
Access Cloudflare resources
Access compliance documentation
Expand: Solution guides
Solution guides
Improve SEO
Expand: Protect your origin server
Protect your origin server
Free
Pro
Business
Enterprise
Secure your website
External link icon
Open external link
Optimize site speed
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Reference
Reference
/cdn-cgi/ endpoint
Cloudflare and Google Analytics
Cloudflare Cookies
Cloudflare Ray ID
Content Security Policies (CSPs)
HTTP request headers
Network ports
When does Cloudflare crawl my site?
Expand: Account and billing
Account and billing
Expand: Account setup
Account setup
Create account
Verify email address
Manage account access
Create billing profile
Available roles
Expand: Customize account
Customize account
Account name
Appearance
Communication preferences
Language preference
Expand: Account security
Account security
Review audit logs
Manage active sessions
Secure compromised account
Expand: Account maintenance
Account maintenance
Cancel Cloudflare subscriptions
Change domain plan
Delete your Cloudflare account
Update billing information
Understand Cloudflare invoices
Expand: Cloudflare's data products
Cloudflare's data products
About Cloudflare Analytics
Types of analytics
Expand: Analytics integrations
Analytics integrations
Datadog
Elastic
Google Cloud
Graylog
Looker
New Relic
Splunk
Sumo Logic
Expand: Customizations
Customizations
Building custom views
Expand: Cloudflare Notifications
Cloudflare Notifications
Notification History
Available Notifications
Expand: Create a Notification
Create a Notification
Configure PagerDuty
Configure webhooks
Expand: Edit a Notification
Edit a Notification
Edit a PagerDuty connected service
Edit webhooks
Expand: Security
Security
Challenge Passage
Expand: Network
Network
0-RTT Connection Resumption
Expand: Signed exchanges / AMP Real URL
Signed exchanges / AMP Real URL
Expand: Signed exchanges
Signed exchanges
Enable SXGs
SXGs caveats
Reference
Expand: AMP Real URL
AMP Real URL
Enable AMP Real URL
Reference
Expand: Speed
Speed
Prefetch URLs
Expand: Cloudflare Radar
Cloudflare Radar
Glossary
The Internet
Glossary
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
/
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Speed
Prefetch URLs