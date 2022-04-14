Cloudflare Docs
Fundamentals
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Fundamentals
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Fundamentals on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Optimize site speed

Cloudflare offers a variety of features designed to improve latency and page load time and — by extension — user experience and SEO .

Default optimizations

Cloudflare provides lightning fast DNS resolution, so you likely will see speed improvements by onboarding your domain to Cloudflare .

One-click optimizations

Once your domain is onboarded and your DNS records are proxied through Cloudflare , Cloudflare offers the following one-click options for speeding up your site:

Optimization with minimal setup

Simply by using Bulk Redirects or Page Rules for URL forwarding, you can perform redirects at Cloudflare’s edge network instead of at your origin server.

With a few clicks, you can also adjust your cache settings to make resources more cacheable and improve cache hit rates.

Dedicated products

Cloudflare offers a several products dedicated to improving site speed and availability:

  • Image Optimization : Optimizes image storage and delivery.
  • Load Balancing : Distributes traffic across your origin servers.
  • Network Interconnect : Connects your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare.
  • Pages : Builds and deploys dynamic front-end applications.
  • Railgun : Improves caching for dynamic content.
  • Workers : Lets you build serverless functions.
  • Zaraz : Loads third-party tools without slowing down your website.

SEO optimizations

For more guidance on optimizing SEO, refer to Improve SEO with Cloudflare .