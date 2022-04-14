Optimize site speed

Cloudflare offers a variety of features designed to improve latency and page load time and — by extension — user experience and SEO .

​​ Default optimizations

Cloudflare provides lightning fast DNS resolution External link icon Open external link , so you likely will see speed improvements by onboarding your domain to Cloudflare .

Once your domain is onboarded and your DNS records are proxied through Cloudflare , Cloudflare offers the following one-click options for speeding up your site:

​​ Optimization with minimal setup

Simply by using Bulk Redirects or Page Rules External link icon Open external link for URL forwarding, you can perform redirects at Cloudflare’s edge network instead of at your origin server.

With a few clicks, you can also adjust your cache settings to make resources more cacheable and improve cache hit rates.

​​ Dedicated products

Cloudflare offers a several products dedicated to improving site speed and availability:

Image Optimization : Optimizes image storage and delivery.

: Optimizes image storage and delivery. Load Balancing : Distributes traffic across your origin servers.

: Distributes traffic across your origin servers. Network Interconnect : Connects your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare.

: Connects your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare. Pages : Builds and deploys dynamic front-end applications.

: Builds and deploys dynamic front-end applications. Railgun : Improves caching for dynamic content.

: Improves caching for dynamic content. Workers : Lets you build serverless functions.

: Lets you build serverless functions. Zaraz : Loads third-party tools without slowing down your website.

​​ SEO optimizations

For more guidance on optimizing SEO, refer to Improve SEO with Cloudflare .