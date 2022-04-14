Optimize site speed
Cloudflare offers a variety of features designed to improve latency and page load time and — by extension — user experience and SEO .
Default optimizations
Cloudflare provides lightning fast DNS resolution, so you likely will see speed improvements by onboarding your domain to Cloudflare .
One-click optimizations
Once your domain is onboarded and your DNS records are proxied through Cloudflare , Cloudflare offers the following one-click options for speeding up your site:
- Auto Minify: Removes unnecessary characters from HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
- Brotli: Applies gzip and brotli compression to some types of content.
- Rocket Loader: Defers JavaScript loading until after page content.
- HTTP 2/3: Accelerates page load times by using a faster protocol for HTTP.
- Polish and Mirage: Resizes images hosted on your server (Polish) and lazy loads all images in a browser (Mirage).
- Argo Smart Routing (paid add-on): Routes requests across the fastest network path available.
Optimization with minimal setup
Simply by using Bulk Redirects or Page Rules for URL forwarding, you can perform redirects at Cloudflare’s edge network instead of at your origin server.
With a few clicks, you can also adjust your cache settings to make resources more cacheable and improve cache hit rates.
Dedicated products
Cloudflare offers a several products dedicated to improving site speed and availability:
- Image Optimization : Optimizes image storage and delivery.
- Load Balancing : Distributes traffic across your origin servers.
- Network Interconnect : Connects your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare.
- Pages : Builds and deploys dynamic front-end applications.
- Railgun : Improves caching for dynamic content.
- Workers : Lets you build serverless functions.
- Zaraz : Loads third-party tools without slowing down your website.
SEO optimizations
For more guidance on optimizing SEO, refer to Improve SEO with Cloudflare .