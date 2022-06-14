Enable HTTP/2 to Origin

A protocol is a set of rules governing the exchange or transmission of data between devices. One of the most important protocols that run on the human-computer interaction layer, where applications can access the network services, is HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol).

HTTP is a well established protocol that has several versions, and each version adds features that improve performance over the older one. HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2 are widely deployed on the Internet today. HTTP/1.1 has been around for more than a decade, but in 2015 the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) introduced HTTP/2, which introduces several features to reduce page load times. To know more about the differences between HTTP/1.1 and HTTP/2, please refer to HTTP/2 vs. HTTP/1.1 External link icon Open external link .

At Cloudflare, HTTP/2 connection is enabled by default for Free, Pro and Business customers. Enterprise customers will need to enable this behavior, if they want to use HTTP/2. Please follow these steps to enable it:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Choose the domain that will use HTTP/2 to Origin. Click Network. Under HTTP/2 to Origin set the toggle to On.

If the toggle is disabled, or the origin does not support HTTP/2, Cloudflare will initiate an HTTP/1.1 connection.