Mutual TLS (mTLS)

Mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication uses client certificates to ensure traffic between client and server is bidirectionally secure and trusted. mTLS also allows requests that do not authenticate via an identity provider, such as Internet-of-things (IoT) devices, to demonstrate they can reach a given resource.

Support includes gRPC External link icon Open external link-based APIs, which use binary formats such as protocol buffers rather than JSON.

When you specify the API hosts, Cloudflare will block all requests that do not have a certificate for mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication.

Mutual TLS using a Cloudflare-managed certificate authority (CA) is available to all Cloudflare plans.

​ Configuring mTLS

To protect your application with mTLS authentication, use this workflow: