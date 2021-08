API Shield™

Cloudflare API Shield allows you to secure your APIs using the following security solutions:

Mutual TLS (mTLS) — Blocks traffic from devices that do not have a valid client SSL/TLS certificate with an API Shield rule.

— Blocks traffic from devices that do not have a valid client SSL/TLS certificate with an API Shield rule. Schema Validation — Protects your origin from invalid API requests or a malicious payload by matching each request with the provided schema.