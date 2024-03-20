Workers AI SDK
The Workers AI SDK provides an interface between a Worker or Pages Function and Workers AI.
The Workers AI SDK makes Workers AI APIs available for use in your code. To import the Workers AI SDK, run:
$ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/ai
$ yarn add --dev @cloudflare/ai
Import the library in your code:
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
Constructor
new
Ai()
new Ai() creates a new
Ai instance:
import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai";
export interface Env { // If you set another name in wrangler.toml as the value for 'binding', // replace "AI" with the variable name you defined. AI: any;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const ai = new Ai(env.AI);
const response = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" } );
return new Response(JSON.stringify(response)); },
};
env.AI is the AI binding defined in your
wrangler.toml configuration.
Methods
async ai.run()
async ai.run() is a method of the class instance created by
new Ai().
async ai.run() runs a model. Takes a model as the first parameter, and an object as the second parameter.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'
// sessionOptions are optional
const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});
const answer = ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'"
});
Parameters
model
string
- The model to run.
options
object
- Depends on the model type.
Supported options
stream
boolean
- Returns a stream of results as they are available.
Optionally, you can pass a
stream property to the
options object. This will return a stream of results as they are available.
import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai'
// sessionOptions are optional
const ai = new Ai(env.AI, { sessionOptions: { ctx }});
const answer = await ai.run('@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8', { prompt: "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'", stream: true
});
return new Response(answer, { headers: { "content-type": "text/event-stream" }
});