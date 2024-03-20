Workers AI SDK

The Workers AI SDK provides an interface between a Worker or Pages Function and Workers AI.

The Workers AI SDK makes Workers AI APIs available for use in your code. To import the Workers AI SDK, run:

npm

yarn $ npm install --save-dev @cloudflare/ai $ yarn add --dev @cloudflare/ai

Import the library in your code:

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ;

Update the SDK Workers AI is iterating rapidly. Ensure you’re using the latest version of @cloudflare/ai in your Workers’ scripts to take advantage of our latest models and features. Type npm update @cloudflare/ai --save-dev to update the package.

new Ai() creates a new Ai instance:

import { Ai } from "@cloudflare/ai" ; export interface Env { AI : any ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const ai = new Ai ( env . AI ) ; const response = await ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { prompt : "What is the origin of the phrase Hello, World" } ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( response ) ) ; } , } ;

env.AI is the AI binding defined in your wrangler.toml configuration.

async ai.run() is a method of the class instance created by new Ai() .

async ai.run() runs a model. Takes a model as the first parameter, and an object as the second parameter.

import { Ai } from '@cloudflare/ai' const ai = new Ai ( env . AI , { sessionOptions : { ctx } } ) ; const answer = ai . run ( '@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8' , { prompt : "What is the origin of the phrase 'Hello, World'" } ) ;

Parameters

model string The model to run.

options object Depends on the model type. Supported options stream boolean Returns a stream of results as they are available.



Optionally, you can pass a stream property to the options object. This will return a stream of results as they are available.