Create a waiting room

A waiting room can be created from the dashboard or via API.

​​ Create a waiting room from the dashboard

For additional context on creating a waiting room, refer to Get started .

Within your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. Click Create. Customize the settings for your waiting room. For additional guidance refer to Best practices . Click Next. If you can customize your waiting room , update the HTML and CSS as needed. Click Next. Review your settings before saving. If you customized your waiting room, make sure to preview the result . Click Save. Your new waiting room will be enabled by default.

​​ Create a waiting room via the API

Create a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API base URL.

POST zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link .

Configure your waiting room with the following required parameters in the data field:

name - A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores.

- A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores. host - Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room.

- Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room. total_active_users - The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time.

- The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time. new_users_per_minute - The number of new users gaining entry into the route every minute.

The following parameters are optional:

path - The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well.

- The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well. description - A description of the waiting room.

- A description of the waiting room. session_duration - Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route.

- Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route. custom_page_html - HTML code to customize the appearance of your waiting room. Cloudflare provides a sample HTML template that enables the display of estimated wait time on the waiting room page. The default waiting room is used if custom_page_html is not specified. Refer to Waiting Room API properties External link icon Open external link .

The following example API request configures a waiting room.

The response for the request above is: