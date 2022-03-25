Create a waiting room
A waiting room can be created from the dashboard or via API.
Create a waiting room from the dashboard
- Within your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
- Click Create.
- Customize the settings for your waiting room. For additional guidance refer to Best practices .
- Click Next.
- If you can customize your waiting room , update the HTML and CSS as needed.
- Click Next.
- Review your settings before saving. If you customized your waiting room, make sure to preview the result .
- Click Save. Your new waiting room will be enabled by default.
Create a waiting room via the API
Create a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API to the Cloudflare API base URL.
POST zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints.
Configure your waiting room with the following required parameters in the
data field:
name- A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores.
host- Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room.
total_active_users- The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time.
new_users_per_minute- The number of new users gaining entry into the route every minute.
The following parameters are optional:
path- The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well.
description- A description of the waiting room.
session_duration- Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route.
custom_page_html- HTML code to customize the appearance of your waiting room. Cloudflare provides a sample HTML template that enables the display of estimated wait time on the waiting room page. The default waiting room is used if
custom_page_htmlis not specified. Refer to Waiting Room API properties.
Example
The following example API request configures a waiting room.
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms" \-H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \-H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{ "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "disable_session_renewal": false, "json_response_enabled": false, "queueing_method": "FIFO", "cookie_attributes": { "samesite": "auto", "secure": "auto" }}'
The response for the request above is:
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "disable_session_renewal": false, "json_response_enabled": false, "queueing_method": "FIFO", "cookie_attributes": { "samesite": "auto", "secure": "auto" }, } ]
}