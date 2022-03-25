Monitor waiting room status
You can monitor the status of your waiting rooms using the dashboard or the API .
Status in the dashboard
Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.
The Status column displays the current state of the waiting room:
- Not Queueing:
- Waiting room enabled, but has not reached traffic threshold to send visitors to waiting room.
- Shows estimated number of users in the application.
- Queueing:
- Waiting room enabled and sending visitors to waiting room.
- Shows estimated number of users in the queue.
- On hover, shows maximum wait time expected for users.
- Disabled: The waiting room is suspended.
- Queue All:
- Forces all traffic to queue in the waiting room.
- On hover, shows estimated number of users in the queue.
Status in the API
Check whether traffic is queueing in a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}/status
The response is:
queueingif visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room.
not_queueingif the room is empty or if the waiting room is suspended.
To check whether a configured waiting room is suspended or whether the traffic is force-queued to the waiting room, append the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.
GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}
The endpoint above fetches all settings for a configured waiting room:
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": [],
"result": {
"id": "REDACTED",
"created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
"modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
"name": "shop_waiting_room",
"description": "Waiting room for webshop",
"suspended": false,
"host": "shop.example.com",
"path": "/shop",
"queue_all": true,
"new_users_per_minute": 200,
"total_active_users": 300,
"session_duration": 1,
"disable_session_renewal": false,
"json_response_enabled": false,
"queueing_method": "random",
"cookie_attributes": {
"samesite": "auto",
"secure": "auto"
},
"custom_page_html": "{{#waitTimeKnown}} {{waitTime}} mins {{/waitTimeKnown}} {{^waitTimeKnown}} Queue all enabled {{/waitTimeKnown}}"
}
The value of
suspended indicates whether a waiting room is activated or suspended:
false: The waiting room is activated.
true: The waiting room is suspended.
The value of
queue_all indicates whether all traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room:
false: Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold.
true: All traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room, and no traffic passes from the waiting room to the origin.
Queueing activation
Waiting rooms queue traffic at the data-center level to increase scalability, letting each data center make decisions independently.
Because of this design, a waiting room might queue traffic from a specific data centers before the waiting room reaches its limit of
new_users_per_minute.
To stop a waiting room from active queueing, increase the minimum values for
new_users_per_minute and
total_active_users.