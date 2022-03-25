Cloudflare Docs
Waiting-Room
Cloudflare Docs
Waiting Room
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Waiting Room on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Monitor waiting room status

You can monitor the status of your waiting rooms using the dashboard or the API .

Status in the dashboard

Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.

The Status column displays the current state of the waiting room:

  • Not Queueing:
    • Waiting room enabled, but has not reached traffic threshold to send visitors to waiting room.
    • Shows estimated number of users in the application.
  • Queueing:
    • Waiting room enabled and sending visitors to waiting room.
    • Shows estimated number of users in the queue.
    • On hover, shows maximum wait time expected for users.
  • Disabled: The waiting room is suspended.
  • Queue All:
    • Forces all traffic to queue in the waiting room.
    • On hover, shows estimated number of users in the queue.

Status in the API

Check whether traffic is queueing in a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}/status

The response is:

  • queueing if visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room.
  • not_queueing if the room is empty or if the waiting room is suspended.

To check whether a configured waiting room is suspended or whether the traffic is force-queued to the waiting room, append the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

The endpoint above fetches all settings for a configured waiting room:

  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": "REDACTED",
    "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
    "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
    "name": "shop_waiting_room",
    "description": "Waiting room for webshop",
    "suspended": false,
    "host": "shop.example.com",
    "path": "/shop",
    "queue_all": true,
    "new_users_per_minute": 200,
    "total_active_users": 300,
    "session_duration": 1,
    "disable_session_renewal": false,
    "json_response_enabled": false,
    "queueing_method": "random",
    "cookie_attributes": {
      "samesite": "auto",
      "secure": "auto"
    },
    "custom_page_html": "{{#waitTimeKnown}} {{waitTime}} mins {{/waitTimeKnown}} {{^waitTimeKnown}} Queue all enabled {{/waitTimeKnown}}"
  }

The value of suspended indicates whether a waiting room is activated or suspended:

  • false: The waiting room is activated.
  • true: The waiting room is suspended.

The value of queue_all indicates whether all traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room:

  • false: Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold.
  • true: All traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room, and no traffic passes from the waiting room to the origin.

Queueing activation

Waiting rooms queue traffic at the data-center level to increase scalability, letting each data center make decisions independently.

Because of this design, a waiting room might queue traffic from a specific data centers before the waiting room reaches its limit of new_users_per_minute.

To stop a waiting room from active queueing, increase the minimum values for new_users_per_minute and total_active_users.