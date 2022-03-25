Monitor waiting room status

You can monitor the status of your waiting rooms using the dashboard or the API . Future work will create a separate area of application analytics for Cloudflare Waiting Rooms.

​​ Status in the dashboard

Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.

The Status column displays the current state of the waiting room:

Not Queueing : Waiting room enabled, but has not reached traffic threshold to send visitors to waiting room. Shows estimated number of users in the application.

: Queueing : Waiting room enabled and sending visitors to waiting room. Shows estimated number of users in the queue. On hover, shows maximum wait time expected for users.

: Disabled : The waiting room is suspended.

: The waiting room is suspended. Queue All : Forces all traffic to queue in the waiting room. On hover, shows estimated number of users in the queue.

​​ Status in the API

Check whether traffic is queueing in a configured waiting room External link icon Open external link by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}/status

The response is:

queueing if visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room.

if visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room. not_queueing if the room is empty or if the waiting room is suspended.

To check whether a configured waiting room is suspended or whether the traffic is force-queued to the waiting room, append the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

The endpoint above fetches all settings External link icon Open external link for a configured waiting room:

"success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "REDACTED", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "suspended": false, "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "disable_session_renewal": false, "json_response_enabled": false, "queueing_method": "random", "cookie_attributes": { "samesite": "auto", "secure": "auto" }, "custom_page_html": "{{#waitTimeKnown}} {{waitTime}} mins {{/waitTimeKnown}} {{^waitTimeKnown}} Queue all enabled {{/waitTimeKnown}}" }

The value of suspended indicates whether a waiting room is activated or suspended:

false : The waiting room is activated.

: The waiting room is activated. true : The waiting room is suspended.

The value of queue_all indicates whether all traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room:

false : Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold.

: Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold. true : All traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room, and no traffic passes from the waiting room to the origin.

​​ Queueing activation

Waiting rooms queue traffic at the data-center level to increase scalability, letting each data center make decisions independently.

Because of this design, a waiting room might queue traffic from a specific data centers before the waiting room reaches its limit of new_users_per_minute .