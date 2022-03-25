Edit and delete waiting rooms

You can manage your waiting rooms using the Waiting Rooms dashboard or the API . For details about updating an active waiting room, refer to Best practices .

​​ Using the dashboard

​​ Edit a waiting room

In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a record, click Edit. Click Settings. Edit the settings. For a description of settings, refer to Configuration settings . Click Next. If you have access to customized templates , you could also adjust the template. Once you get to Review, click Save.

​​ Delete a waiting room

In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a record, click Delete. Select Delete again.

​​ Using the API

​​ Edit a waiting room

Replace External link icon Open external link a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PUT zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

Update External link icon Open external link a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PATCH zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

You only need to include the parameters that you want to update in the data field of the PATCH request.

​​ Delete a waiting room

Delete a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API base URL.