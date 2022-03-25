Edit and delete waiting rooms
You can manage your waiting rooms using the Waiting Rooms dashboard or the API .
Using the dashboard
Edit a waiting room
- In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
- On a record, click Edit.
- Click Settings.
- Edit the settings. For a description of settings, refer to Configuration settings .
- Click Next. If you have access to customized templates , you could also adjust the template.
- Once you get to Review, click Save.
Delete a waiting room
- In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
- On a record, click Delete.
- Select Delete again.
Using the API
Edit a waiting room
Replace a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.
PUT zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}
Update a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.
PATCH zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}
You only need to include the parameters that you want to update in the
data field of the PATCH request.
Delete a waiting room
Delete a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API to the Cloudflare API base URL.
DELETE zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}