Edit and delete waiting rooms

You can manage your waiting rooms using the Waiting Rooms dashboard or the API .

Using the dashboard

Edit a waiting room

  1. In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
  2. On a record, click Edit.
  3. Click Settings.
  4. Edit the settings. For a description of settings, refer to Configuration settings .
  5. Click Next. If you have access to customized templates , you could also adjust the template.
  6. Once you get to Review, click Save.

Delete a waiting room

  1. In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
  2. On a record, click Delete.
  3. Select Delete again.

Using the API

Edit a waiting room

Replace a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PUT zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

Update a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PATCH zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

You only need to include the parameters that you want to update in the data field of the PATCH request.

Delete a waiting room

Delete a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API to the Cloudflare API base URL.

DELETE zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}