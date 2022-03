Access waiting rooms

Use Cloudflare Waiting Room to create a holding area where users can queue to access a high-traffic area of your enterprise website. For an introduction, refer to the Overview page.

To access Waiting Rooms on the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your application. Click Traffic > Waiting Rooms.

Use the dashboard to create, edit, update, and delete waiting rooms.