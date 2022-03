API commands

Cloudflare Waiting Rooms redirect visitors to virtual waiting rooms when they are trying to access web pages that have high volumes of traffic.

The Cloudflare Waiting Room API External link icon Open external link provides an interface for programmatically managing waiting rooms.

​​ Request URL format

To invoke a Cloudflare Waiting Room API External link icon Open external link operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link .

​​ Manage your waiting room

​​ Fetch the current status of a waiting room