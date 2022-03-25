Test a waiting room

Follow this tutorial to ensure your Waiting Room queues and admits users as expected. Warning: This tutorial uses an open-sourced load testing tool that is not created or supported by Cloudflare.

​​ Before you begin

Before you start this tutorial, ensure you have:

Fulfilled all the prerequisites

Previously created a waiting room

Updated the sample script to ensure your waiting room captures when a “simulated user” enters and is released from your waiting room (if you customized the design of your waiting room)

​​ 1. Download sample script

First, download the sample script External link icon Open external link from GitHub.

This script simulates users entering a waiting room. It divides traffic into two phases ( Phase 1 and Phase 2 ) so you can test wait times as load increases and then decreases.

​​ 2. Run sample script

Once you have downloaded the script, run it with the following command-line arguments:

-n <num_secs_p1> : Number of seconds to send requests during phase 1

: Number of seconds to send requests during phase 1 -m <num_secs_p2> : Number of seconds to send requests during phase 2, which is fixed at 1 request per second

: Number of seconds to send requests during phase 2, which is fixed at 1 request per second -s <sleep_time_p1> : Amount of time to sleep between requests during phase 1 (fractional time accepted, such as .3 )

: Amount of time to sleep between requests during phase 1 (fractional time accepted, such as ) -o <results> : File to store the per-session statistics

: File to store the per-session statistics URL : Endpoint protected by a Cloudflare Waiting Room

Example script run Function simulate_requests -s .1 -n 60 -m 60 -o results https://example.com/tickets/1234/ Output Sending 600 requests to https://example.com/tickets/1234/ at a rate of 10.00 per second. Or 600 per minute. Wed 10 Mar 2021 10:48:59 AM CST ...................................................................................................................a.aa.aa.a.. Wed 10 Mar 2021 10:50:00 AM CST Now doing 1 request per second for 60 seconds. babdacdbeacbc.abbedcbacbddaccdaeebbcabedccaebddbcacedb.cadcedbacabcbeacbbabdcdbaaebddcbcabeeadbcbacadedabbaacd.dabecbabbdecbdaegehgjkfjifggfihjhghhfhifkfj.gjighhgfiihgdihkffiejgjjigggjkijkk Wed 10 Mar 2021 10:51:01 AM CST Waiting for jobs to finish hgiibjjjjcjhjgbgiggikihhjcihhhhlkkknmjjmmjnnonokklmmklnmonmlonoompollplommpmmpolpoqmponngoonqjimqmgjmmnkmogmqoiqpoqolmmqonghpppjpiopoopqomkqnnqgnmqnnppopnqrpptqtrrrrpsrqtrusrtsvusvsrrvstttrvsvsvussrtuwtvrtsvtrvsqunrmtrrrsqnqptvsuqturwsvstnmwuwtusvsvwsouspqtuuvsvrvwtwssvqtuuuwspvoxyzyyvwvzwxyxyyAzyyzABxBBzyxyxxBBACzzyxAvwsyzxztzvuvtCACyvxstuutvCw Wed 10 Mar 2021 10:54:22 AM CST

As the script runs, it will output characters with each character representing:

A user session that advanced past the waiting room

The amount of time the user spent in the waiting room: 0 seconds: . 10 seconds: a 20 seconds: b 30 seconds: c

… 260 seconds: A 270 seconds: B

… 530 seconds: 0 540 seconds: 1

… Greater than 620 seconds: !



​​ 3. Analyze results

Once the script finishes running, it creates a CSV file with the following fields: Fields in CSV file job : The fixed string will either be main for phase 1 or{' '} post for phase 2

: The fixed string will either be for phase 1 or{' '} for phase 2 status : Status of the last response of the session: 0: curl command received an HTTP status code of 200 1: curl command did not receive any HTTP status codes, which typically means the curl command itself failed 2: curl command received an HTTP status code of something other than 200

: Status of the last response of the session: wait_time : Number of seconds the user waited in the waiting room

: Number of seconds the user waited in the waiting room wr_cnt_before : Number of users in the waiting room when the session first started

: Number of users in the waiting room when the session first started wr_cnt_after : Number of users in the waiting room when the session made it past the waiting room

: Number of users in the waiting room when the session made it past the waiting room start_time : Time when the session first started (in UNIX epoch seconds)

: Time when the session first started (in UNIX epoch seconds) end_time: Time when the session made it past the waiting room (in UNIX epoch seconds)

To visualize your results, open your CSV file within a spreadsheet application. For example, here is a basic chart that shows the amount of time a user waited verses the time they first tried to get to the web service:

In this example, you can clearly see when the script entered the second phase — with a reduced rate of new users per second — leading to decreased wait times.

​​ 4. Adjust waiting room (optional)

Based on the results of your test, you may want to adjust the settings of your waiting room.