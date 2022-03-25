Embed in an iFrame
Because of how a waiting room tracks visitor progress , you need to specify certain cookie attributes to properly embed a waiting room in an iFrame.
Background
The
SameSite attribute of a cookie specifies whether that cookie can be shared with other domains that load on the same page (ad banners, iFrames). By default, browsers do not send cookies on cross-site subrequests to prevent attackers from stealing or manipulating information present in your cookies.
However, this behavior can prevent a waiting room from queueing a user properly if that waiting room is embedded in an iFrame. The waiting room depends on the
__cfwaitingroom cookie to track a user in the queue. But, since the browser blocks the cookie from reaching the waiting room by default, an active and queueing waiting room cannot queue the user and will never let them access the application.
Available options
To customize how your waiting room responds to cookies, include the
cookie_attributes object when you create a Waiting Room (only available via the API).
Available options include:
samesite: Configures the
SameSiteattribute on the waiting room cookie:
- auto (default): Meant to be as flexible as possible, defaulting to lax but becoming none if you have enabled Always Use HTTPS .
- lax: Cookies are not sent on normal cross-site subrequests (for example to load images or frames into a third party site), but are sent when a user is navigating to the origin site
- strict: Cookies will only be sent in a first-party context.
- none: Cookies will always be sent.
secure: Configures the
Secureattribute on the waiting room cookie, which requires the request to be made over
https:
- auto (default): Meant to be as flexible as possible, defaulting to never but becoming always if you have enabled Always Use HTTPS .
- always: Cookies can only be sent using
httpsrequests.
- never: Cookies can be sent using
httpor
httpsrequests.
Allow cookies to pass through iFrames
If you are embedding a waiting room in an iFrame, specify the following values on
cookie_attributes object when creating a Waiting Room (only available via the API):
samesite:
none
secure: If you have Always Use HTTPS enabled, set to
auto. If you have it disabled, set to
always.
Example
Request
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"name":"shop_waiting_room", "description":"Waiting room for webshop", "host":"shop.example.com", "path":"/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute":200, "total_active_users":300, "session_duration":1, "disable_session_renewal": false, "json_response_enabled": false, "queueing_method": "FIFO", "cookie_attributes": { "samesite": "none", "secure": "auto" }, }'
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "created_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "disable_session_renewal": false, "json_response_enabled": false, "queueing_method": "FIFO", "cookie_attributes": { "samesite": "none", "secure": "auto" }, } ]
}