Label operations

Labels add use-case context to operations. Security detections can use labels to extend relevant focus on traffic with a specific application use case.

Managed labels

Cloudflare defines managed labels. They identify common operation types, such as login flows, sign-up flows, and AI-powered operations.

Some managed labels can be discovered automatically. Automatic discovery currently applies only to selected managed labels and selected plans.

The following managed labels are available:

Label Description cf-api-endpoint Operations that serve machine-readable data or facilitate programmatic interaction. cf-llm Operations that receive requests for services powered by Large Language Models (LLMs). cf-mcp Operations that implement the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for AI tool and data access. cf-contains-ads Operations that serve web pages containing advertisements. cf-log-in Operations that accept user credentials. cf-sign-up Operations that create user accounts. cf-content Operations that provide unique content, such as product details, reviews, or pricing. cf-purchase Operations that complete a purchase. cf-password-reset Operations that participate in password reset flows. cf-add-cart Operations that add items to a cart or verify item availability. cf-add-payment Operations that accept credit card or bank account details. cf-check-value Operations that check rewards points, in-game currency, or other stored value. cf-add-post Operations that post messages, reviews, or similar user-generated content. cf-account-update Operations that update user account or profile details. cf-rss-feed Operations that expect traffic from RSS clients. cf-web-page Operations that serve HTML pages.

Note Bot Fight Mode will not block requests to operations labeled as cf-rss-feed . Super Bot Fight Mode rules will not match or challenge requests labeled as cf-rss-feed .

Available detections

Some detections use labels to decide which operations to inspect. The following detections can use operation labels:

Some detections may still require product-specific configuration. For an end-to-end workflow, refer to Define security protections.

Custom labels

Custom labels help you organize operations by owner, application, environment, and business flow.

Apply labels

Apply labels to operations from Web Assets.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web Assets page. Go to Web assets Select the operation that you want to label. Select Edit labels. Select the managed or custom labels to apply. Select Save labels.

Use labels in analytics and logs

You can review matched operations and managed labels in Security Analytics. You can also query or export this data.

GraphQL Analytics API

You can query matched operation and managed label data using the GraphQL Analytics API. The webAssetsOperationId and webAssetsLabelsManaged fields are available in the httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups datasets.

webAssetsLabelsManaged returns at most 10 labels per request.

The following query returns request counts by operation ID and managed label set for traffic carrying the cf-llm managed label:

query GetAdaptiveGroups ( $zoneTag : string , $start : DateTime ! , $end : DateTime ! ) { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : $zoneTag }) { httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( filter : { datetime_geq : $start datetime_leq : $end requestSource : "eyeball" webAssetsLabelsManaged_hasany : [ " cf-llm" ] } limit : 25 orderBy : [ count_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { webAssetsOperationId webAssetsLabelsManaged } } } } }

Replace cf-llm with another managed label. You can also use webAssetsOperationId as the only dimension to group traffic by matched operation.

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