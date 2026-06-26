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Label operations

Labels add use-case context to operations. Security detections can use labels to extend relevant focus on traffic with a specific application use case.

Managed labels

Cloudflare defines managed labels. They identify common operation types, such as login flows, sign-up flows, and AI-powered operations.

Some managed labels can be discovered automatically. Automatic discovery currently applies only to selected managed labels and selected plans.

The following managed labels are available:

LabelDescription
cf-api-endpointOperations that serve machine-readable data or facilitate programmatic interaction.
cf-llmOperations that receive requests for services powered by Large Language Models (LLMs).
cf-mcpOperations that implement the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for AI tool and data access.
cf-contains-adsOperations that serve web pages containing advertisements.
cf-log-inOperations that accept user credentials.
cf-sign-upOperations that create user accounts.
cf-contentOperations that provide unique content, such as product details, reviews, or pricing.
cf-purchaseOperations that complete a purchase.
cf-password-resetOperations that participate in password reset flows.
cf-add-cartOperations that add items to a cart or verify item availability.
cf-add-paymentOperations that accept credit card or bank account details.
cf-check-valueOperations that check rewards points, in-game currency, or other stored value.
cf-add-postOperations that post messages, reviews, or similar user-generated content.
cf-account-updateOperations that update user account or profile details.
cf-rss-feedOperations that expect traffic from RSS clients.
cf-web-pageOperations that serve HTML pages.

Available detections

Some detections use labels to decide which operations to inspect. The following detections can use operation labels:

LabelRelated detection
cf-llmAI Security for Apps
cf-log-inLeaked credentials detection and account abuse protection
cf-sign-upAccount abuse protection

Some detections may still require product-specific configuration. For an end-to-end workflow, refer to Define security protections.

Custom labels

Custom labels help you organize operations by owner, application, environment, and business flow.

Apply labels

Apply labels to operations from Web Assets.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Web Assets page.

    Go to Web assets

  2. Select the operation that you want to label.

  3. Select Edit labels.

  4. Select the managed or custom labels to apply.

  5. Select Save labels.

Use labels in analytics and logs

You can review matched operations and managed labels in Security Analytics. You can also query or export this data.

GraphQL Analytics API

You can query matched operation and managed label data using the GraphQL Analytics API. The webAssetsOperationId and webAssetsLabelsManaged fields are available in the httpRequestsAdaptive and httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups datasets.

webAssetsLabelsManaged returns at most 10 labels per request.

The following query returns request counts by operation ID and managed label set for traffic carrying the cf-llm managed label:

query GetAdaptiveGroups($zoneTag: string, $start: DateTime!, $end: DateTime!) {
  viewer {
    zones(filter: { zoneTag: $zoneTag }) {
      httpRequestsAdaptiveGroups(
        filter: {
          datetime_geq: $start
          datetime_leq: $end
          requestSource: "eyeball"
          webAssetsLabelsManaged_hasany: ["cf-llm"]
        }
        limit: 25
        orderBy: [count_DESC]
      ) {
        count
        dimensions {
          webAssetsOperationId
          webAssetsLabelsManaged
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Replace cf-llm with another managed label. You can also use webAssetsOperationId as the only dimension to group traffic by matched operation.

Logpush

You can export per-request Web Assets data to your storage or SIEM system using Logpush. The WebAssetsOperationID and WebAssetsLabelsManaged fields are available in the HTTP requests dataset.