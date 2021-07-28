Potential problems
If you notice consistent 523, 524 or other error responses, please check the System Status Map and contact support as needed. Railgun will fall-back to direct HTTP requests if our endpoints can’t contact your Railgun daemon, but consistent error responses may indicate a system or origin server problem. When contacting support, please provide a screenshot of
http://www.yourdomain.com/cdn-cgi/trace if you are able, or a traceroute to your domain so we know which datacenter your requests are hitting. You can then pause Cloudflare via the website to disable the service and resume normal website traffic.
Railgun does not perform DNS queries when it receives a request for maximum efficiency and to prevent tampering. This means that the daemon is unaware of NAT routing or firewalls. NAT does not allow for addressing a public interface from within the associated LAN and Railgun requests will timeout and produce 502 errors. This can be corrected by setting up a static IP mapping. You can set that either through the hosts file for your system (usually at the path /etc/hosts) or through the
railgun-nat.conf file in the same directory as the
railgun.conf file. Please contact support if you require assistance with the NAT configuration file.
Common issues
Requests to
example.com:2083 go to port 443
To run Railgun on non-standard ports you need to add the correct mapping to the
railgun-nat.conf file. Otherwise, the connection goes to standard ports
80 or
443. Example:
default = 127.0.0.1example.com:2083 = 127.0.0.1:2083
Railgun is returning an HTTP 502 in its error logs
This commonly occurs when Railgun cannot reach your origin web server over port 443 (or port 80) within 30 seconds. Verify that the server your Railgun instance is on can connect via
telnet <host> 443.
Railgun is returning a
connection failed 127.0.0.1:443/welcome.cloudflare.com: x509: certificate is valid for www.cloudflare.com, not welcome.cloudflare.com error
Your origin webserver should have a certificate matching its hostname. If you are on an internal network and are aware of the risks, you can set
validate.cert = 0 in
railgun.conf to turn off certificate validation (not recommended).
I’m seeing
bad Content-Length: "-1"
Railgun expects that all POST, PUT, PATCH (and other non-idempotent methods) requests have either a
Content-Length header or a
Transfer-Encoding: chunked header present.
There are errors containing
memcached: connection failed (Unix socket) or
dial tcp 127.0.0.1:11211: i/o timeout (TCP) in the logs
Railgun cannot connect to the memcached server. These errors should not cause visible errors, but will cause Railgun to stream (and not compress) responses.
You should confirm that memcached is running, is accepting connections, and confirm the state of your memcached server via the memcached
stats command.
How can I tell what the compression ratio for a request is?
rg-diag is installed alongside Railgun, and allows you to decode the
Cf-Railgun header. Example:
$ bin/rg-diag -decode="151df128a1 2.05 0.009465 0031 5360"
Compression ratio 2.05%Railgun version 5360Railgun Flag map.file used to change IPRailgun Flag rg-sender sent dictionaryRailgun Flag rg-listener found dictionary```****
{"title":"Potential problems and common issues","order":7,"pcx-content-type":"tutorial"}