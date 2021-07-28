Using cURL with the API
Here is how to create, activate, assign, and enable a Railgun using cURL and the Optimized Partner API.
- Look up the
user_keyfor the domain to add a Railgun to. This can be done using the user_lookup Host API method and the user’s email address or unique ID:
$ curl -s 'https://api.cloudflare.com/host-gw.html?act=user_lookup&host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&cloudflare_email=user@example.com'
{ "msg": null, "request": { "act": "user_lookup", "cloudflare_email": "user@example.com" }, "response": { "cloudflare_email": "user@example.com", "hosted_zones": [ "example.com" ], "unique_id": "UNIQUE_ID (CAN BE USED IN PLACE OF USER'S EMAIL)", "user_api_key": "USER_API_KEY (NOT USED FOR RAILGUN)", "user_authed": true, "user_exists": true, "user_key": "UNIQUE_USER_KEY_OF_32_CHARACTERS" }, "result": "success"}
- Next, call the
initAPI method to create a new Railgun using the
host_keyand
user_key:
$ curl 'https://www.cloudflare.com/api/v2/railgun/init?host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&pubname=My%20Railgun'
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_init", "railgun_id": "1", "railgun_name": "GENERATED_OR_SPECIFIED_RG_NAME", "railgun_status": "INI", "rtkn": "30_CHARACTER_RTKN" }, "result": "success"}
- The Railgun daemon should then be started so that it may complete the activation process, which should be logged via syslog after startup:
$ tail -f /var/log/messagesOct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Activation POST completed.Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Assigned Railgun ID: 1Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Acquired cert from server
- Next, the
suggestion_setmethod is called with
auto_enabledset to
0in order to expose the Railgun to the domain. Setting
auto_enabledto
0will not enable Railgun for the domain, it will only expose the Railgun instance to the domain within Cloudflare Settings. To expose, associate, and enable Railgun in a single API call, set
auto_enabledto
1.
$ curl 'https://www.cloudflare.com/api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set?host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&z=example.com&rtkn=30_CHARACTER_RTKN&auto_enabled=0'
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_suggest", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success"}
The user should now be able to see the Railgun configuration dropdown menu within their Cloudflare Settings panel. The user can now test and enable Railgun themselves. If
auto_enabledhad been set to
1, the following
conn_setcall is not necessary and would’ve been performed automatically.
Finally, the
conn_setmethod is called to associate the Railgun with the domain and create the necessary port2408.net DNS records and SSL certificate. It is possible to test Railgun without enabling it using a special HTTP header. More details on testing with the port2408.net hostname (
railgun_rec_name) in the installation documentation.
$ curl 'https://www.cloudflare.com/api/v2/railgun/conn_set?host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&z=example.com&rtkn=30_CHARACTER_RTKN&mode=0'
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_set", "railgun_conn_id": "2", "railgun_rec_name": "rg-ffffffff1111111111111111.port2408.net" }, "result": "success"}