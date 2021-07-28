Using cURL with the API

Here is how to create, activate, assign, and enable a Railgun using cURL and the Optimized Partner API.

Look up the user_key for the domain to add a Railgun to. This can be done using the user_lookup External link icon Open external link Host API method and the user’s email address or unique ID:

$ curl -s 'https : { "msg" : null , "request" : { "act" : "user_lookup" , "cloudflare_email" : "user@example.com" } , "response" : { "cloudflare_email" : "user@example.com" , "hosted_zones" : [ "example.com" ] , "unique_id" : "UNIQUE_ID (CAN BE USED IN PLACE OF USER'S EMAIL)" , "user_api_key" : "USER_API_KEY (NOT USED FOR RAILGUN)" , "user_authed" : true , "user_exists" : true , "user_key" : "UNIQUE_USER_KEY_OF_32_CHARACTERS" } , "result" : "success" }

Next, call the init API method to create a new Railgun using the host_key and user_key :

$ curl 'https : { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "GENERATED_OR_SPECIFIED_RG_NAME" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "30_CHARACTER_RTKN" } , "result" : "success" }

The Railgun daemon should then be started so that it may complete the activation process, which should be logged via syslog after startup:

$ tail -f /var/log/messages Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Activation POST completed. Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Assigned Railgun ID: 1 Oct 27 22:29:41 www railgun[Activation]: Acquired cert from server

Next, the suggestion_set method is called with auto_enabled set to 0 in order to expose the Railgun to the domain. Setting auto_enabled to 0 will not enable Railgun for the domain, it will only expose the Railgun instance to the domain within Cloudflare Settings. To expose, associate, and enable Railgun in a single API call, set auto_enabled to 1 .

$ curl 'https://www.cloudflare.com/api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set?host_key=YOUR_HOST_API_KEY&z=example.com&rtkn=30_CHARACTER_RTKN&auto_enabled=0' { "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_suggest", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success" }

The user should now be able to see the Railgun configuration dropdown menu within their Cloudflare Settings panel. The user can now test and enable Railgun themselves. If auto_enabled had been set to 1 , the following conn_set call is not necessary and would’ve been performed automatically. Finally, the conn_set method is called to associate the Railgun with the domain and create the necessary port2408.net DNS records and SSL certificate. It is possible to test Railgun without enabling it using a special HTTP header. More details on testing with the port2408.net hostname ( railgun_rec_name ) in the installation documentation.