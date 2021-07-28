Manage Railguns

Creating and activating a Railgun requires two API calls. First, a Railgun must be initialized and then activated using the init and activate calls respectively. The activation API call is made by Railgun when the daemon is started and does not need to be made by a user.

The response body of the init API call will contain the activation token ( rtkn ) required activation. Set activation.token within the Railgun configuration file to the value of rtkn from the API call response.

​ POST init

POST /api/v2/railgun/init

Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a host account and placed in initializing status ( INI ).

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key name – Name of Railgun (optional)

– Name of Railgun (optional) pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users (optional)

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/init HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 name=my-railgun pubname=My%20Railgun

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" } , "result" : "success" }

​ GET init

GET /api/v2/railgun/init

Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a host account and placed in initializing status ( INI ).

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key name – Name of Railgun (optional)

– Name of Railgun (optional) pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users (optional)

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/init?host_key=&pubname=&name= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 name=my-railgun pubname=My%20Railgun

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_init" , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1" , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "rtkn" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" } , "result" : "success" }

​ POST delete

POST /api/v2/railgun/delete

Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status ( D ).

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/delete HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_delete" , "railgun_id" : "1" , } , "result" : "success" }

​ GET delete

GET /api/v2/railgun/delete

Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status ( D ).

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/delete?host_key=&rtkn= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l