List Railgun details

The following API calls can be used to determine details and the status or one or more Railguns assigned to an account. These calls are sometimes needed to determine the unique rtkn or id assigned to a Railgun.

POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_host_get_all" , "railguns" : { "count" : 5 , "objs" : [ { "cdate" : "2012-10-27 16:34:37.718746-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.153332-08" , "props" : { "build" : "2012-10-27-1257" , "number" : "2.6.0" , "revision" : "ff3f8f25f5238de327cf34059659de0738399176" } , "railgun_activated_on" : "2012-11-06 13:02:16.122355-08" , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "1" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "1" , "railgun_name" : "RG_100f5777999990edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for example.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : "100" , "railgun_rec_name" : "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" , "railgun_status" : "V" , "railgun_tag" : "a18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } , { "cdate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "edate" : "2012-11-02 00:03:33.17205-07" , "props" : { "build" : null , "number" : null , "revision" : null } , "railgun_activated_on" : null , "railgun_api_key" : "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" , "railgun_deleted_on" : null , "railgun_host_id" : null , "railgun_id" : "178" , "railgun_ip" : null , "railgun_mode" : "0" , "railgun_name" : "RG_000f7777999690edb60d2db56627f9" , "railgun_port" : "2408" , "railgun_pubname" : "Railgun for mydomain.com" , "railgun_rec_id" : null , "railgun_rec_name" : null , "railgun_status" : "INI" , "railgun_tag" : "d18bbbbc555f4g6h2i8j222l711n" , "railgun_type" : "user" , "railgun_user_id" : "1000" } ] } } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/host_get_all?host_key= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366

POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

​ Form parameters

email – User account email

tkn – User API token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_zone_conn_get_active" , "railgun_conn" : { "obj" : { "railgun_conn_id" : "2" , "railgun_id" : "123" , "railgun_conn_status" : "V" , "railgun_conn_mode" : "1" , "railgun_enabled" : "t" , } } } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active

List all active Railgun connections for a domain.

​ Form parameters

email – User account email

tkn – User API token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/zone_conn_get_active?host_key=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 z=example.com