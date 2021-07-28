Enable and disable connections

After a Railgun has been activated, it can be exposed to a particular domain with the suggestion_set API call. suggestion_set also accepts the auto_enabled parameter to assign and enable Railgun for the domain globally in a single API call. If auto_enabled is not set to 1 , then the connection needed to enable Railgun for the domain must be made manually using the conn_set method. conn_setmode_enabled and conn_setmode_disabled can be used to toggle Railgun on or off for the domain globally. zone_conn_get_active can be used to view active Railgun connections.

POST /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set

Expose a verified Railgun to a domain via the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. This method allows an end-user to select and enable the specified Railgun within the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. If auto_enabled is set to 0 , it is also necessary to perform a conn_set for the Railgun in order to setup a connection with the domain.

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token auto_enabled – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l auto_enabled=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_suggest" , "railgun_id" : "1" , } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token auto_enabled – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set?host_key=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l auto_enabled=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_suggest" , "railgun_id" : "1" , } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set

Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun without requiring the domain’s user to utilize the Cloudflare Settings user-interface to change or deactivate it. The mode parameter can be set to 1 in order to enable the Railgun globally if conn_set succeeds.

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token mode – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l mode=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_set" , "railgun_conn_id" : "1" , "railgun_rec_name" : "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token mode – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set?host_key=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l mode=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_set" , "railgun_conn_id" : "1" , "railgun_rec_name" : "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled

Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled

Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete

Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with conn_set.

​ Form parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_delete" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete

​ Query parameters

host_key – Host API key

– Host API key z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366 rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com