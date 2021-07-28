Enable and disable connections
After a Railgun has been activated, it can be exposed to a particular domain with the suggestion_set API call. suggestion_set also accepts the
auto_enabled parameter to assign and enable Railgun for the domain globally in a single API call. If
auto_enabled is not set to
1, then the connection needed to enable Railgun for the domain must be made manually using the conn_set method. conn_setmode_enabled and conn_setmode_disabled can be used to toggle Railgun on or off for the domain globally. zone_conn_get_active can be used to view active Railgun connections.
POST suggestion_set
POST /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set
Expose a verified Railgun to a domain via the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. This method allows an end-user to select and enable the specified Railgun within the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. If
auto_enabled is set to
0, it is also necessary to perform a conn_set for the Railgun in order to setup a connection with the domain.
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
- auto_enabled – Railgun operation mode,
1for active
0for inactive
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lauto_enabled=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_suggest", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success"}
GET suggestion_set
GET /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set
Expose a verified Railgun to a domain via the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. This method allows an end-user to select and enable the specified Railgun within the Cloudflare Settings user-interface. If
auto_enabled is set to
0, it is also necessary to perform a conn_set for the Railgun in order to setup a connection with the domain.
Query parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
- auto_enabled – Railgun operation mode,
1for active
0for inactive
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/suggestion_set?host_key=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lauto_enabled=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_suggest", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success"}
POST conn_set
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set
Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun without requiring the domain’s user to utilize the Cloudflare Settings user-interface to change or deactivate it. The
mode parameter can be set to
1 in order to enable the Railgun globally if
conn_set succeeds.
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
- mode – Railgun operation mode,
1for active
0for inactive
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lmode=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_set", "railgun_conn_id": "1", "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" }, "result": "success"}
GET conn_set
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set
Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun without requiring the domain’s user to utilize the Cloudflare Settings user-interface to change or deactivate it. The
mode parameter can be set to
1 in order to enable the Railgun globally if
conn_set succeeds.
Query parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
- mode – Railgun operation mode,
1for active
0for inactive
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set?host_key=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lmode=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_set", "railgun_conn_id": "1", "railgun_rec_name": "rg-d65dfffff666a77fd3dea2a7cfeede90.port2408.net" }, "result": "success"}
POST conn_setmode_enabled
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled
Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}
GET conn_setmode_enabled
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled
Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.
Query parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}
POST conn_setmode_disabled
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled
Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}
GET conn_setmode_disabled
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled
Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.
Query parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}
POST conn_delete
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete
Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with conn_set.
Form parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_delete", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}
GET conn_delete
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete
Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with conn_set.
Query parameters
- host_key – Host API key
- z – Domain name
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete?host_key=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
host_key=e111dff66d1fddfda6a888c9992d4366rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_delete", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"}