Optimized partner API

This article is intended for Cloudflare Optimized Hosting Partners. End-users must utilize the Client API. All Railgun API requests must include a Host API External link icon Open external link token as a request parameter. You can apply for an API key or read more about Cloudflare Hosting Partner programs in our Partnerships page External link icon Open external link. All API requests should be directed at https://www.cloudflare.com/ .

Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare host account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain. Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon if they share a public IP.