Increase logging for Railgun
When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.
In order to increase logging, the
log.level within
railgun.conf should be set to 5 in order for all events within the Listener instance to be captured during troubleshooting.
The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system:
Debian/Ubuntu
Default Location:
/var/log/syslog. When the
log.level set to 5 in
railgun.conf, no further action is needed to have very verbose logs appear in syslog.
CentOS/RHEL
Default Location:
/var/log/messages.
By default, CentOS and RHEL omit many logs from
/messages. A few extra steps are needed to achieve the same level of verbosity as Debian/Ubuntu:
- Editing
/etc/rsyslog.confso that the line that reads:
*.info;mail.none;authpriv.none;cron.none /var/log/messagesis updated to be:
*.* /var/log/messages. Comment out the default line and add this on a new line below it. Another option is to create a new log file.
- Restarting
rsyslogand Railgun services. This may need to be done with
sudoor as
root:
service rsyslog restart service railgun restart. If Railgun or
memcachedfails over/crashes, logs can be found under
/var/log/railgun/panic.log.