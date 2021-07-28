Skip to content
Increase logging for Railgun

When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.

In order to increase logging, the log.level within railgun.conf should be set to 5 in order for all events within the Listener instance to be captured during troubleshooting.

The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system:

Debian/Ubuntu

Default Location: /var/log/syslog. When the log.level set to 5 in railgun.conf, no further action is needed to have very verbose logs appear in syslog.

CentOS/RHEL

Default Location: /var/log/messages.

By default, CentOS and RHEL omit many logs from /messages. A few extra steps are needed to achieve the same level of verbosity as Debian/Ubuntu:

  1. Editing /etc/rsyslog.conf so that the line that reads: *.info;mail.none;authpriv.none;cron.none /var/log/messages is updated to be: *.* /var/log/messages. Comment out the default line and add this on a new line below it. Another option is to create a new log file.
  2. Restarting rsyslog and Railgun services. This may need to be done with sudo or as root: service rsyslog restart service railgun restart. If Railgun or memcached fails over/crashes, logs can be found under /var/log/railgun/panic.log.