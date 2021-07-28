Increase logging for Railgun

When troubleshooting or testing the Railgun Listener, it may be necessary to raise the level of verbosity to capture more log data for debugging.

In order to increase logging, the log.level within railgun.conf should be set to 5 in order for all events within the Listener instance to be captured during troubleshooting.

Note: The Railgun service running on the server will also need to be restarted. For changes to take effect, input the following: $ service railgun restart

The log files for Railgun can be found in the following locations for each supported operating system:

Debian/Ubuntu Default Location: /var/log/syslog . When the log.level set to 5 in railgun.conf , no further action is needed to have very verbose logs appear in syslog.