Manage Railguns
Creating and activating a Railgun requires two API calls. First, a Railgun must be initialized using the
init call. The activation API call is made by Railgun when the daemon is started and does not need to be made by a user.
POST init
POST /api/v2/railgun/init
Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a user account and placed in initializing status (
INI).
Form parameters
- email – User account email
- tkn – User API token
- name – Name of Railgun
- pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/init HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pppubname=My%20Railgunname=my-railgun
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_init", "railgun_id": "1", "railgun_name": "RG_a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1", "railgun_status": "INI", "rtkn": "a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp" }, "result": "success"}
GET init
GET /api/v2/railgun/init
Create a Railgun. If request is successful, a new Railgun is added to a user account and placed in initializing status (
INI).
Query parameters
- email – User account email
- tkn – User API token
- name – Name of Railgun
- pubname – Name of Railgun shown to users
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/init?email=&tkn=&pubname=&name= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pppubname=My%20Railgunname=my-railgun
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
POST delete
POST /api/v2/railgun/delete
Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching
rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status (
D).
Form parameters
- email – User account email
- tkn – User API token
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/delete HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_delete", "railgun_id": "1", }, "result": "success"}
GET delete
GET /api/v2/railgun/delete
Delete a Railgun. If request is successful, the Railgun with a token matching
rtkn is removed from the account and set to deleted status (
D).
Query parameters
- email – User account email
- tkn – User API token
- rtkn – Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/delete?email=&tkn=&rtkn= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
