Administration

Overview
Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain.
Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon.
Adding a Railgun
- Navigate to the Railgun listing page.
- Enter the descriptive title of your choosing.
- Press the
Addbutton.
- Within your Railgun configuration file, update
activation.public_ipto the public IP or a hostname which resolves to the public IP of your Railgun’s server and set the
activation.tokento the activation key displayed on the page.
- Start the Railgun daemon so that it can proceed with activation.
- If everything went smoothly, the red icon will change to a green check-mark after refreshing the page and the Railgun can then be toggled on.
- If the Railgun fails to activate, check your logs for errors and contact support if the issue persists.
Enabling Railgun
- Navigate to the Railgun Settings section of the Speed page for your domain for your domain and select the desired Railgun from the drop-down menu.
- Switch the toggle to
On.
Collecting and Reporting Statistics
Railgun can report statistics via syslog, JSON via a HTTP POST request, or through its own simple HTTP server when enabled. To enable statistics collection, first set
stats.enabled to
1 within the main Railgun configuration file (
railgun.conf). To enable syslog statistics reporting, set
stats.log to
1. To enable reporting via an HTTP POST request of JSON data to the specified URL, set
stats.url to a valid URL.
stats.interval determines how frequently stats will be logged or POSTed in minutes.
If
stats.listen is set to a non-empty
host:post string, Railgun will spawn a local HTTP server and listen on that interface awaiting a
GET / HTTP request. The response will be JSON-encoded statistics. The statistics returned will change according to
stats.interval. If the Railgun statistics port is not protected via a firewall, the host portion should be set to a loopback interface (e.g.,
127.0.0.1 or
localhost) to prevent external access. An example response follows:
$ curl -v http://127.0.0.1:22408/
> GET / HTTP/1.1> Accept: */*>< HTTP/1.1 200 OK< Content-Length: 1191< Content-Type: application/json< Date: Tue, 02 Apr 2013 16:56:57 GMT{ "bytes_retrieved": 2794091, "conveyor_cleans_chunk": 1, "conveyor_cleans_hasher": 1, "conveyor_get": 0, "conveyor_give": 0, "conveyor_queue_chunk": 3, "conveyor_queue_hasher": 29, "conveyor_removed_chunk": 0, "conveyor_removed_hasher": 0, "conveyor_retained_chunk": 3212, "conveyor_retained_hasher": 19468, "conveyor_tuned_chunk": 753, "conveyor_tuned_hasher": 1471, "delta_compression_ratio": 6890, "memstats.Frees": 51773495, "memstats.Mallocs": 52696575, "memstats.alloc": 128060840, "memstats.heap_alloc": 128060840, "memstats.heap_idle": 22933504, "memstats.heap_in_use": 134352896, "memstats.heap_objects": 923080, "memstats.heap_released": 0, "memstats.heap_sys": 157286400, "memstats.lookups": 305636, "memstats.num_gc": 133, "memstats.pause_ns": 164422, "memstats.stack_in_use": 3940352, "memstats.stack_sys": 6160384, "memstats.sys": 448807352, "memstats.total_alloc": 5162978952, "no_origin_response": 1, "origin_retries": 0, "requests_completed": 2455, "requests_started": 2295, "uncompressed_chunks": 2552, "wan_bytes_sent": 2952019, "wan_starts": 44}