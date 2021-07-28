Administration

Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain.

Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon.

​ Adding a Railgun

Navigate to the Railgun listing page External link icon Open external link . Enter the descriptive title of your choosing. Press the Add button. Within your Railgun configuration file, update activation.public_ip to the public IP or a hostname which resolves to the public IP of your Railgun’s server and set the activation.token to the activation key displayed on the page. Start the Railgun daemon so that it can proceed with activation. If everything went smoothly, the red icon will change to a green check-mark after refreshing the page and the Railgun can then be toggled on. If the Railgun fails to activate, check your logs for errors and contact support External link icon Open external link if the issue persists.

​ Enabling Railgun

Navigate to the Railgun Settings section of the Speed page for your domain for your domain and select the desired Railgun from the drop-down menu. Switch the toggle to On .

​ Collecting and Reporting Statistics

Railgun can report statistics via syslog, JSON via a HTTP POST request, or through its own simple HTTP server when enabled. To enable statistics collection, first set stats.enabled to 1 within the main Railgun configuration file ( railgun.conf ). To enable syslog statistics reporting, set stats.log to 1 . To enable reporting via an HTTP POST request of JSON data to the specified URL, set stats.url to a valid URL. stats.interval determines how frequently stats will be logged or POSTed in minutes.

If stats.listen is set to a non-empty host:post string, Railgun will spawn a local HTTP server and listen on that interface awaiting a GET / HTTP request. The response will be JSON-encoded statistics. The statistics returned will change according to stats.interval . If the Railgun statistics port is not protected via a firewall, the host portion should be set to a loopback interface (e.g., 127.0.0.1 or localhost ) to prevent external access. An example response follows: