Cloudflare Docs

Wrangler commands

query

Query a table in R2 Data Catalog using R2 SQL

wrangler r2 sql query <warehouse> <query>
  • warehouse string required
  • query string required

Global commands

The following global flags work on every command:

  • --help boolean
    • Show help.
  • --config string (not supported by Pages)
  • --cwd string
    • Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.