Wrangler commands
Query a table in R2 Data Catalog using R2 SQL
warehousestring required
- Your R2 Data Catalog warehouse name.
querystring required
- The SQL query to execute. Refer to the SQL reference.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-