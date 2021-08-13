Magic Transit on-demand

Customers with access to the Magic Transit on-demand option can configure prefix advertisement External link icon Open external link from the IP Prefixes page in their Cloudflare account home or via the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link.

A common workflow is to enable prefix advertisement during an attack so that you can take advantage of Cloudflare protection and then disable advertisement once the incident is resolved.

To ensure smooth operation in general and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, refer to Dynamic advertisement: Best practices External link icon Open external link.