Publish applications with Terraform
3 min read
This guide covers how to use the Cloudflare Terraform provider to quickly publish and secure a private application. In the following example, we will add a new public hostname route to an existing Cloudflare Tunnel, configure how
cloudflared proxies traffic to the application, and secure the application with Cloudflare Access.
Prerequisities
- Add your domain to Cloudflare
- Configure an IdP integration
- Create a Cloudflare Tunnel via the Zero Trust dashboard
- Install the Terraform client
- Create an API token (refer to the minimum required permissions)
1. Create a Terraform configuration directory
Terraform functions through a working directory that contains configuration files. You can store your configuration in multiple files or just one — Terraform will evaluate all of the configuration files in the directory as if they were in a single document.
Create a folder for your Terraform configuration:$ mkdir cloudflare-tf
Change into the directory:$ cd cloudflare-tf
2. Declare providers and variables
Create a
.tf file and copy-paste the following example. Fill in your API token, account and zone information, and Tunnel ID.
Find the Tunnel ID
variables.tf
terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = "~> 4.0" } }}
provider "cloudflare" { api_token = "<API-TOKEN>"}
variable "account_id" { default = "<ACCOUNT-ID>"}
variable "zone_id" { default = "<ZONE-ID>"}
variable "zone_name" { default = "mycompany.com"}
variable "tunnel_id" { default = "<TUNNEL-ID>"}
3. Configure Cloudflare resources
Add the following resources to your Terraform configuration.
Add public hostname route to Cloudflare Tunnel
Using the
cloudflare_tunnel_config resource, create an ingress rule that maps your application to a public DNS record. This example makes
localhost:8080 available on
app.mycompany.com, sets the Connect Timeout, and enables Access JWT validation.
resources.tf
resource "cloudflare_tunnel_config" "example_config" { account_id = var.account_id tunnel_id = var.tunnel_id
config { ingress_rule { hostname = "app.${var.zone_name}" service = "http://localhost:8080" origin_request { connect_timeout = "2m0s" access { required = true team_name = "myteam" aud_tag = [cloudflare_access_application.example_app.aud] } } } ingress_rule { # Respond with a `404` status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames. service = "http_status:404" } }}
Create an Access application
Using the
cloudflare_access_application resource, add the application to Cloudflare Access.
resource "cloudflare_access_application" "example_app" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "Example application" domain = "app.${var.zone_name}" type = "self_hosted" session_duration = "24h" auto_redirect_to_identity = false}
Create an Access policy
Using the
cloudflare_access_policy resource, create a policy to secure the application. The folloiwng policy will only allow access to users who authenticate through your identity provider.
resource "cloudflare_access_policy" "example_policy" { application_id = cloudflare_access_application.example_app.id zone_id = var.zone_id name = "Example policy" precedence = "1" decision = "allow"
include { login_method = ["<IDP-UUID>"] }
}
4. Deploy Terraform
To deploy the configuration files:
Initialize your configuration directory:$ terraform init
Preview everything that will be created:$ terraform plan
Apply the configuration:$ terraform apply
Users can now access the private application by going to the public URL and authenticating with Cloudflare Access. You can view your new tunnel route, Access application, and Access policy in Zero Trust. The new DNS record is shown in the Cloudflare dashboard.