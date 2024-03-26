Publish applications with Terraform

3 min read

This guide covers how to use the Cloudflare Terraform provider External link icon Open external link to quickly publish and secure a private application. In the following example, we will add a new public hostname route to an existing Cloudflare Tunnel, configure how cloudflared proxies traffic to the application, and secure the application with Cloudflare Access.

​​ 1. Create a Terraform configuration directory

Terraform functions through a working directory that contains configuration files. You can store your configuration in multiple files or just one — Terraform will evaluate all of the configuration files in the directory as if they were in a single document.

Create a folder for your Terraform configuration: $ mkdir cloudflare-tf Change into the directory: $ cd cloudflare-tf

​​ 2. Declare providers and variables

Create a .tf file and copy-paste the following example. Fill in your API token, account and zone information, and Tunnel ID. Find the Tunnel ID In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Networks > Tunnels. Select the tunnel name. Copy the Tunnel ID.

variables.tf terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" version = "~> 4.0" } } } provider "cloudflare" { api_token = "<API-TOKEN>" } variable "account_id" { default = "<ACCOUNT-ID>" } variable "zone_id" { default = "<ZONE-ID>" } variable "zone_name" { default = "mycompany.com" } variable "tunnel_id" { default = "<TUNNEL-ID>" }

To prevent accidentally exposing your Cloudflare credentials, do not save this file in your version control system. Learn more about tracking a Terraform configuration.

​​ 3. Configure Cloudflare resources

Add the following resources to your Terraform configuration.

​​ Add public hostname route to Cloudflare Tunnel

Using the cloudflare_tunnel_config External link icon Open external link resource, create an ingress rule that maps your application to a public DNS record. This example makes localhost:8080 available on app.mycompany.com , sets the Connect Timeout, and enables Access JWT validation.

resources.tf resource "cloudflare_tunnel_config" "example_config" { account_id = var.account_id tunnel_id = var.tunnel_id config { ingress_rule { hostname = "app.${var.zone_name}" service = "http://localhost:8080" origin_request { connect_timeout = "2m0s" access { required = true team_name = "myteam" aud_tag = [cloudflare_access_application.example_app.aud] } } } ingress_rule { # Respond with a `404` status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames. service = "http_status:404" } } }

Public hostname configurations must include a catch-all ingress rule at the bottom of the file.

​​ Create an Access application

Using the cloudflare_access_application External link icon Open external link resource, add the application to Cloudflare Access.

resource "cloudflare_access_application" "example_app" { zone_id = var.zone_id name = "Example application" domain = "app.${var.zone_name}" type = "self_hosted" session_duration = "24h" auto_redirect_to_identity = false }

​​ Create an Access policy

Using the cloudflare_access_policy External link icon Open external link resource, create a policy to secure the application. The folloiwng policy will only allow access to users who authenticate through your identity provider.

resource "cloudflare_access_policy" "example_policy" { application_id = cloudflare_access_application.example_app.id zone_id = var.zone_id name = "Example policy" precedence = "1" decision = "allow" include { login_method = ["<IDP-UUID>"] } }

​​ 4. Deploy Terraform

To deploy the configuration files:

Initialize your configuration directory: $ terraform init Preview everything that will be created: $ terraform plan Apply the configuration: $ terraform apply