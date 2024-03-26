Add a site

In clientless ZTWA deployments, users connect to internal applications via public hostnames. You will need to own a domain, add it to Cloudflare, and configure Cloudflare as the authoritative DNS provider for that domain. Enterprise customers who cannot change their authoritative DNS provider have the option to configure a partial ( CNAME ) setup.

You only need to add one domain to Cloudflare, since you can create an infinite number of subdomains to manage all of your private applications.

​​ Add a site to Cloudflare

Registrars can take up to 24 hours to process nameserver changes. Your domain must be in an Active status before you can use it for Zero Trust Web Access.