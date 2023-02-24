Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning paths
  2. Setup
  3. Next steps

Next steps

  1 min read

Your load balancer should be receiving production traffic (and you can confirm this by reviewing the analytics).

For additional steps beyond this walkthrough, you may want to further customize how your load balancer routes traffic or integrate your load balancer with other Cloudflare products:




Unit 8 of 8

Previous
Finish module