Setup

Create a load balancer that monitors origin health and intelligently routes traffic.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Configure a monitor and health checks.

Create an origin pool.

Create a load balancer.

Analyze traffic patterns.

Multiple origin servers, either physical or cloud-based.

Access to Load Balancing, available as an add-on for any type of account.

for any type of account. Two hostnames, one for test traffic and the other for production traffic.

Start module