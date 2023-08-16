Cloudflare Docs
Load balancing (Learning Path)
Setup

Create a load balancer that monitors origin health and intelligently routes traffic.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Configure a monitor and health checks.
  • Create an origin pool.
  • Create a load balancer.
  • Analyze traffic patterns.

​​ Prerequisites

  • Multiple origin servers, either physical or cloud-based.
  • Access to Load Balancing, available as an add-on for any type of account.
  • Two hostnames, one for test traffic and the other for production traffic.


