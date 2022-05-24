Overview

Cloudflare HTTP Applications allow you to safely test, deploy, and roll back changes to your edge configuration settings.

By using HTTP Applications, you can:

Manage edge configuration by use case, rather than hostname.

Update staging configurations without having to manually recopy settings between subdomains.

Test, deploy, and rollback changes as needed and without additional deployments.

HTTP Applications are in an open Beta for Enterprise customers. For access, contact your account team.

To create an HTTP application from an existing zone, the following must be true: