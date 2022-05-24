Overview
Cloudflare HTTP Applications allow you to safely test, deploy, and roll back changes to your edge configuration settings.
Benefits
By using HTTP Applications, you can:
- Manage edge configuration by use case, rather than hostname.
- Update staging configurations without having to manually recopy settings between subdomains.
- Test, deploy, and rollback changes as needed and without additional deployments.
Availability
HTTP Applications are in an open Beta for Enterprise customers. For access, contact your account team.
Limitations
To create an HTTP application from an existing zone, the following must be true:
- Your zone uses WAF Managed Rulesets.
- Your zone is in an Active status .
- Your zone has the New Navigation enabled (visible from your profile dropdown).