Durable Object Facets let you load a Durable Object class from a Dynamic Worker and run it as a child of your own Durable Object. The child (the facet) gets its own isolated SQLite database, while your class acts as a supervisor that controls access.

This is useful when you want dynamically-generated code — for example, code written by an AI agent — to have persistent storage, without giving it direct access to a Durable Object namespace. Your supervisor loads the code, creates the facet, and forwards requests into it. You stay in control of what the dynamic code can do.

Understand the model

A facet-based setup has three layers:

Supervisor class — A normal Durable Object class that you write and deploy. It is configured with a SQLite storage backend like any other Durable Object.

— A normal Durable Object class that you write and deploy. It is configured with a SQLite storage backend like any other Durable Object. Dynamic code — Code loaded at runtime through the Worker Loader API. This code exports a class that extends DurableObject .

— Code loaded at runtime through the Worker Loader API. This code exports a class that extends . Facet — An instance of the dynamic class, created by calling this.ctx.facets.get() inside your supervisor. Each facet has its own SQLite database, separate from the supervisor's.

The supervisor's database and the facet's database are stored together as part of the same overall Durable Object. The dynamic code cannot read the supervisor's database — it only has access to its own.

Configure your Worker

Your Worker needs two things: a Durable Object class with a SQLite storage backend, and a Worker Loader binding.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-12" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "AppRunner" ] } ], " worker_loaders " : [ { " binding " : "LOADER" } ] } Explain Code TOML # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-12" main = "src/index.ts" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "AppRunner" ] [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" Explain Code

Load and run a dynamic class

The following example shows a supervisor Durable Object ( AppRunner ) that loads dynamic code, creates a facet from it, and forwards HTTP requests to the facet.

The dynamic code is a simple counter app that tracks how many requests it has received, using its own SQLite-backed storage. In a real application, this code would come from an AI agent or user upload rather than a static string.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // In production, this code would come from an AI agent, a database, // or user input — not a static string. const AGENT_CODE = ` import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers"; export class App extends DurableObject { fetch(request) { // Note: storage.kv provides simple KV storage backed by SQLite, // but you can also use SQL directly via storage.sql. See: // https://developers.cloudflare.com/durable-objects/api/sqlite-storage-api/ let counter = this.ctx.storage.kv.get("counter") || 0; ++counter; this.ctx.storage.kv.put("counter", counter); return new Response("You have made " + counter + " requests. \\ n"); } } ` ; // AppRunner is your supervisor. Each instance manages one // dynamically-loaded application. export class AppRunner extends DurableObject { async fetch ( request ) { // Get a stub pointing to the "app" facet. If the facet has not // started yet (or has hibernated), the callback runs to tell the // runtime what code to load. const facet = this . ctx . facets . get ( "app" , async () => { const worker = this . #loadDynamicWorker () ; // Extract the Durable Object class named "App" from the // dynamic Worker's exports. const appClass = worker . getDurableObjectClass ( "App" ) ; return { class : appClass }; } ) ; // Forward the request to the facet. // You can also call RPC methods on the stub. return await facet . fetch ( request ) ; } # loadDynamicWorker () { // Use get() so the Worker stays warm across requests. // Each unique code version needs a unique ID. const codeId = "agent-code-v1" ; return this . env . LOADER . get ( codeId , async () => { return { compatibilityDate : "2026-04-01" , mainModule : "worker.js" , modules : { "worker.js" : AGENT_CODE }, globalOutbound : null , // block network access }; } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Look up the AppRunner instance named "my-app". const obj = ctx . exports . AppRunner . getByName ( "my-app" ) ; // Forward the request to it. return await obj . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // In production, this code would come from an AI agent, a database, // or user input — not a static string. const AGENT_CODE = ` import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers"; export class App extends DurableObject { fetch(request) { // Note: storage.kv provides simple KV storage backed by SQLite, // but you can also use SQL directly via storage.sql. See: // https://developers.cloudflare.com/durable-objects/api/sqlite-storage-api/ let counter = this.ctx.storage.kv.get("counter") || 0; ++counter; this.ctx.storage.kv.put("counter", counter); return new Response("You have made " + counter + " requests. \\ n"); } } ` ; // AppRunner is your supervisor. Each instance manages one // dynamically-loaded application. export class AppRunner extends DurableObject < Env > { async fetch ( request : Request ) : Promise < Response > { // Get a stub pointing to the "app" facet. If the facet has not // started yet (or has hibernated), the callback runs to tell the // runtime what code to load. const facet = this . ctx . facets . get ( "app" , async () => { const worker = this . #loadDynamicWorker () ; // Extract the Durable Object class named "App" from the // dynamic Worker's exports. const appClass = worker . getDurableObjectClass ( "App" ) ; return { class : appClass }; } ) ; // Forward the request to the facet. // You can also call RPC methods on the stub. return await facet . fetch ( request ) ; } # loadDynamicWorker () { // Use get() so the Worker stays warm across requests. // Each unique code version needs a unique ID. const codeId = "agent-code-v1" ; return this . env . LOADER . get ( codeId , async () => { return { compatibilityDate : "2026-04-01" , mainModule : "worker.js" , modules : { "worker.js" : AGENT_CODE }, globalOutbound : null , // block network access }; } ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Look up the AppRunner instance named "my-app". const obj = ctx . exports . AppRunner . getByName ( "my-app" ) ; // Forward the request to it. return await obj . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; Explain Code

In this example:

AppRunner is your supervisor Durable Object. You deploy it normally and it owns a Durable Object namespace.

is your supervisor Durable Object. You deploy it normally and it owns a Durable Object namespace. The dynamic code exports a class ( App ) that extends DurableObject . This class uses this.ctx.storage to read and write data, just like any Durable Object.

) that extends . This class uses to read and write data, just like any Durable Object. this.ctx.facets.get("app", callback) creates the facet. The "app" string names the facet — each name gets its own SQLite database within the parent Durable Object.

creates the facet. The string names the facet — each name gets its own SQLite database within the parent Durable Object. The facet's database is fully isolated from the supervisor's database. AppRunner and App each have their own storage that the other cannot access.

this.ctx.facets reference

The this.ctx.facets object is available inside any Durable Object class. It provides methods to create, shut down, and delete facets. A single Durable Object can have any number of facets with different names, each with its own independent SQLite database.

get

this.ctx.facets.get(name string , callback () => FacetStartupOptions ) Fetcher

Creates or resumes a facet with the given name and returns a stub you can use to send it requests.

If the facet has not started yet, or has hibernated, the runtime calls getStartupOptions to determine what code to load. Otherwise, the existing facet is reused and the callback is not invoked. callback can optionally be async (i.e. returning Promise<FacetStartupOptions> ).

The returned stub behaves like a Durable Object stub. You can call .fetch() on it to send HTTP requests, or call RPC methods directly.

abort

this.ctx.facets.abort(name string , reason any ) void

Shuts down a running facet and invalidates all existing stubs. Any subsequent call on an invalidated stub throws reason . The facet's storage is preserved.

After aborting, you can call get() again to restart the facet — including with a different class. This makes abort() useful for code updates: abort the facet running the old version, then call get() with a callback that returns the new class.

delete

this.ctx.facets.delete(name string ) void

Aborts the facet (if running) and permanently deletes its SQLite database. If you call get() with the same name afterward, the facet starts with an empty database.

Use delete() to clean up storage for facets that are no longer needed.

FacetStartupOptions

The object returned by the getStartupOptions callback.

class DurableObjectClass

The Durable Object class to instantiate for the facet. Obtain this by calling worker.getDurableObjectClass("ClassName") on a Dynamic Worker stub.

id DurableObjectId | string Optional

The ID the facet sees as its own ctx.id . If omitted, the facet inherits the parent Durable Object's ID.

Isolate storage

The supervisor and each facet have separate SQLite databases. The dynamic code uses the standard Durable Object storage APIs with all operations targeting the facet's own database.

This isolation means you do not need to trust the dynamic code with your supervisor's data. You can store metadata, billing counters, or access-control state in the supervisor's database, and the facet cannot read or modify any of it.