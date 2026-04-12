Durable Object Facets
Durable Object Facets let you load a Durable Object class from a Dynamic Worker and run it as a child of your own Durable Object. The child (the facet) gets its own isolated SQLite database, while your class acts as a supervisor that controls access.
This is useful when you want dynamically-generated code — for example, code written by an AI agent — to have persistent storage, without giving it direct access to a Durable Object namespace. Your supervisor loads the code, creates the facet, and forwards requests into it. You stay in control of what the dynamic code can do.
A facet-based setup has three layers:
- Supervisor class — A normal Durable Object class that you write and deploy. It is configured with a SQLite storage backend like any other Durable Object.
- Dynamic code — Code loaded at runtime through the Worker Loader API. This code exports a class that extends
DurableObject.
- Facet — An instance of the dynamic class, created by calling
this.ctx.facets.get()inside your supervisor. Each facet has its own SQLite database, separate from the supervisor's.
The supervisor's database and the facet's database are stored together as part of the same overall Durable Object. The dynamic code cannot read the supervisor's database — it only has access to its own.
Your Worker needs two things: a Durable Object class with a SQLite storage backend, and a Worker Loader binding.
The following example shows a supervisor Durable Object (
AppRunner) that loads dynamic code, creates a facet from it, and forwards HTTP requests to the facet.
The dynamic code is a simple counter app that tracks how many requests it has received, using its own SQLite-backed storage. In a real application, this code would come from an AI agent or user upload rather than a static string.
In this example:
AppRunneris your supervisor Durable Object. You deploy it normally and it owns a Durable Object namespace.
- The dynamic code exports a class (
App) that extends
DurableObject. This class uses
this.ctx.storageto read and write data, just like any Durable Object.
this.ctx.facets.get("app", callback)creates the facet. The
"app"string names the facet — each name gets its own SQLite database within the parent Durable Object.
- The facet's database is fully isolated from the supervisor's database.
AppRunnerand
Appeach have their own storage that the other cannot access.
The
this.ctx.facets object is available inside any Durable Object class. It provides methods to create, shut down, and delete facets. A single Durable Object can have any number of facets with different names, each with its own independent SQLite database.
this.ctx.facets.get(name
string , callback
() => FacetStartupOptions )
Fetcher
Creates or resumes a facet with the given name and returns a stub you can use to send it requests.
If the facet has not started yet, or has hibernated, the runtime calls
getStartupOptions to determine what code to load. Otherwise, the existing facet is reused and the callback is not invoked.
callback can optionally be
async (i.e. returning
Promise<FacetStartupOptions>).
The returned stub behaves like a Durable Object stub. You can call
.fetch() on it to send HTTP requests, or call RPC methods directly.
this.ctx.facets.abort(name
string , reason
any )
void
Shuts down a running facet and invalidates all existing stubs. Any subsequent call on an invalidated stub throws
reason. The facet's storage is preserved.
After aborting, you can call
get() again to restart the facet — including with a different class. This makes
abort() useful for code updates: abort the facet running the old version, then call
get() with a callback that returns the new class.
this.ctx.facets.delete(name
string )
void
Aborts the facet (if running) and permanently deletes its SQLite database. If you call
get() with the same name afterward, the facet starts with an empty database.
Use
delete() to clean up storage for facets that are no longer needed.
The object returned by the
getStartupOptions callback.
The Durable Object class to instantiate for the facet. Obtain this by calling
worker.getDurableObjectClass("ClassName") on a Dynamic Worker stub.
The ID the facet sees as its own
ctx.id. If omitted, the facet inherits the parent Durable Object's ID.
The supervisor and each facet have separate SQLite databases. The dynamic code uses the standard Durable Object storage APIs with all operations targeting the facet's own database.
This isolation means you do not need to trust the dynamic code with your supervisor's data. You can store metadata, billing counters, or access-control state in the supervisor's database, and the facet cannot read or modify any of it.
In production, you would typically store the dynamic code itself in the supervisor's database and load it in the
#loadDynamicWorker() method. This keeps the code paired with the Durable Object instance that manages it.