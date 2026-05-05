Dynamic Workers can serve static assets like HTML pages, JavaScript bundles, images, and other files alongside your Worker code. This is useful when you need a Dynamic Worker to serve a full-stack application.

Static assets for Dynamic Workers work differently from static assets in regular Workers. Instead of uploading assets at deploy time, you provide them at runtime through the Worker Loader get() callback, sourcing them from R2, KV, or another storage backend.

How it works

There are three parts to setting up static assets for Dynamic Workers:

Store the assets — Upload static files to a KV namespace, keyed by project ID and pathname. Define an asset binding in the loader Worker — Create a class that handles requests for static files by reading them from KV and returning them with the correct headers. Pass the binding to the Dynamic Worker — The Dynamic Worker uses it to serve static files by calling env.ASSETS.fetch(request) .

Store the static assets

Static assets are stored in a KV namespace, separated by project ID so each project's files are isolated from each other:

project/{projectId}/assets/index.html → file content project/{projectId}/assets/app.js → file content project/{projectId}/manifest → asset manifest

When a user deploys their project through your platform's upload API, store each file in KV under its pathname:

TypeScript await env . KV_ASSETS . put ( `project/ ${ projectId } /assets ${ pathname } ` , fileContent ) ;

You also need to store a manifest, a mapping that tells the asset handler which files exist and what their content types are. Use buildAssetManifest() from @cloudflare/worker-bundler to generate it from your assets:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { buildAssetManifest } from "@cloudflare/worker-bundler" ; const assets = { "/index.html" : htmlContent , "/app.js" : jsContent , "/style.css" : cssContent , }; const manifest = await buildAssetManifest ( assets ) ; await env . KV_ASSETS . put ( `project/ ${ projectId } /manifest` , JSON . stringify ( manifest ) , ) ; TypeScript import { buildAssetManifest } from "@cloudflare/worker-bundler" ; const assets = { "/index.html" : htmlContent , "/app.js" : jsContent , "/style.css" : cssContent , }; const manifest = await buildAssetManifest ( assets ) ; await env . KV_ASSETS . put ( `project/ ${ projectId } /manifest` , JSON . stringify ( manifest ) , ) ;

Note The examples on this page use KV for asset storage, but you can also use R2, which is recommended for larger files like images or videos. A common pattern is to store assets in R2 and use KV as a cache layer for frequently accessed files.

Add bindings to the loader Worker

Grant the loader Worker access to the KV namespace where you stored the assets:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " worker_loaders " : [{ " binding " : "LOADER" }], " kv_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "KV_ASSETS" , " id " : "<your-kv-namespace-id>" , }, ], } TOML [[ worker_loaders ]] binding = "LOADER" [[ kv_namespaces ]] binding = "KV_ASSETS" id = "<your-kv-namespace-id>"

Define the asset binding

Create a class in the loader Worker that extends WorkerEntrypoint and define a fetch() method. WorkerEntrypoint makes this method callable from the Dynamic Worker using RPC. When the Dynamic Worker calls env.ASSETS.fetch(request) , it runs this method in the loader Worker, where the KV binding and your asset-serving logic live.

The class takes a projectId prop so it knows which project's assets to look up. When fetch() is called, it:

Loads the project's asset manifest from KV. Resolves the request pathname to a file. Fetches the file content from KV. Returns a Response with the correct Content-Type header.

Use @cloudflare/worker-bundler to handle static asset serving

Instead of writing your own logic to match request paths to files, detect content types, and set cache headers, use the @cloudflare/worker-bundler package to handle static asset serving. In your fetch() method, pass handleAssetRequest() two things:

A manifest , the path-to-content-type mapping you stored in KV during upload, built with buildAssetManifest() . This tells handleAssetRequest() which files exist and what their content types are.

, the path-to-content-type mapping you stored in KV during upload, built with . This tells which files exist and what their content types are. A storage object, tells handleAssetRequest() how to read files from your KV namespace. It has one method, get(pathname) , which reads and returns the content for a given file path.

handleAssetRequest() serves the file if it finds a match in the manifest, with the correct headers for content type and caching.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { handleAssetRequest } from "@cloudflare/worker-bundler" ; export class AssetBinding extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request ) { const { projectId } = this . ctx . props ; // Load the project's asset manifest from KV const manifest = await this . env . KV_ASSETS . get ( `project/ ${ projectId } /manifest` , { type : "json" , cacheTtl : 300 }, ) ; if ( ! manifest ) { return new Response ( "No assets found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } // Storage object — handleAssetRequest calls get() to // read file content when it needs to serve an asset const storage = { async get ( pathname ) { return this . env . KV_ASSETS . get ( `project/ ${ projectId } /assets ${ pathname } ` , { type : "arrayBuffer" , cacheTtl : 86_400 }, ) ; }, }; const response = await handleAssetRequest ( request , manifest , storage ) ; return response ?? new Response ( "Not Found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } } TypeScript import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { handleAssetRequest } from "@cloudflare/worker-bundler" ; export class AssetBinding extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request : Request ) { const { projectId } = this . ctx . props ; // Load the project's asset manifest from KV const manifest = await this . env . KV_ASSETS . get ( `project/ ${ projectId } /manifest` , { type : "json" , cacheTtl : 300 }, ) ; if ( ! manifest ) { return new Response ( "No assets found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } // Storage object — handleAssetRequest calls get() to // read file content when it needs to serve an asset const storage = { async get ( pathname : string ) { return this . env . KV_ASSETS . get ( `project/ ${ projectId } /assets ${ pathname } ` , { type : "arrayBuffer" , cacheTtl : 86_400 }, ) ; }, }; const response = await handleAssetRequest ( request , manifest , storage ) ; return response ?? new Response ( "Not Found" , { status : 404 } ) ; } }

Note The cacheTtl option caches KV results so repeated requests do not hit KV storage every time. The manifest uses a shorter cache (5 minutes) so new deploys are picked up quickly. Asset content uses a longer cache (24 hours) since files at the same path do not change between deploys.

Once AssetBinding is exported, it becomes available on ctx.exports in the loader Worker's fetch() handler. ctx is the handler's third parameter, after request and env . This is how you pass it to the Dynamic Worker in the next step.

Pass the asset binding to the Dynamic Worker

When you call get() to create the Dynamic Worker, include the AssetBinding in the env object so the Dynamic Worker can use it to serve static files. To reference the AssetBinding class you defined in the previous step, use ctx.exports.AssetBinding() and pass the projectId as a prop so it knows which project's assets to serve. This works the same way as custom bindings — props is how you pass information to the class, and the class reads it at this.ctx.props when it runs.

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const projectId = getProjectIdFromRequest ( request ) ; const worker = env . LOADER . get ( projectId , async () => { const serverCode = await loadServerCode ( projectId ) ; return { mainModule : "index.js" , modules : { "index.js" : { js : serverCode }, }, compatibilityDate : "2026-05-05" , env : { ASSETS : ctx . exports . AssetBinding ( { props : { projectId }, } ) , }, }; } ) ; return await worker . getEntrypoint () . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext ) { const projectId = getProjectIdFromRequest ( request ) ; const worker = env . LOADER . get ( projectId , async () => { const serverCode = await loadServerCode ( projectId ) ; return { mainModule : "index.js" , modules : { "index.js" : { js : serverCode }, }, compatibilityDate : "2026-05-05" , env : { ASSETS : ctx . exports . AssetBinding ( { props : { projectId }, } ) , }, }; } ) ; return await worker . getEntrypoint () . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

The Dynamic Worker sees ASSETS as a binding and can call env.ASSETS.fetch(request) because that is the method you defined on AssetBinding . When the Dynamic Worker calls that method, it runs in the loader Worker, where your AssetBinding class reads the manifest and file content from KV.

Use the asset binding in the Dynamic Worker

From the Dynamic Worker's perspective, env.ASSETS works like any other binding. The user writes their server code and calls env.ASSETS.fetch() to serve static files:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Inside the Dynamic Worker export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Handle API routes directly if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/api/" )) { return Response . json ( { hello : "world" } ) ; } // Everything else — serve static assets return env . ASSETS . fetch ( request ) ; }, }; TypeScript // Inside the Dynamic Worker export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Handle API routes directly if ( url . pathname . startsWith ( "/api/" )) { return Response . json ( { hello : "world" } ) ; } // Everything else — serve static assets return env . ASSETS . fetch ( request ) ; }, };