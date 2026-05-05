Static assets
Dynamic Workers can serve static assets like HTML pages, JavaScript bundles, images, and other files alongside your Worker code. This is useful when you need a Dynamic Worker to serve a full-stack application.
Static assets for Dynamic Workers work differently from static assets in regular Workers. Instead of uploading assets at deploy time, you provide them at runtime through the Worker Loader
get() callback, sourcing them from R2, KV, or another storage backend.
There are three parts to setting up static assets for Dynamic Workers:
- Store the assets — Upload static files to a KV namespace, keyed by project ID and pathname.
- Define an asset binding in the loader Worker — Create a class that handles requests for static files by reading them from KV and returning them with the correct headers.
- Pass the binding to the Dynamic Worker — The Dynamic Worker uses it to serve static files by calling
env.ASSETS.fetch(request).
Static assets are stored in a KV namespace, separated by project ID so each project's files are isolated from each other:
When a user deploys their project through your platform's upload API, store each file in KV under its pathname:
You also need to store a manifest, a mapping that tells the asset handler which files exist and what their content types are. Use
buildAssetManifest() from
@cloudflare/worker-bundler to generate it from your assets:
Grant the loader Worker access to the KV namespace where you stored the assets:
Create a class in the loader Worker that extends
WorkerEntrypoint and define a
fetch() method.
WorkerEntrypoint makes this method callable from the Dynamic Worker using RPC. When the Dynamic Worker calls
env.ASSETS.fetch(request), it runs this method in the loader Worker, where the KV binding and your asset-serving logic live.
The class takes a
projectId prop so it knows which project's assets to look up. When
fetch() is called, it:
- Loads the project's asset manifest from KV.
- Resolves the request pathname to a file.
- Fetches the file content from KV.
- Returns a
Responsewith the correct
Content-Typeheader.
Instead of writing your own logic to match request paths to files, detect content types, and set cache headers, use the
@cloudflare/worker-bundler package to handle static asset serving. In your
fetch() method, pass
handleAssetRequest() two things:
- A manifest, the path-to-content-type mapping you stored in KV during upload, built with
buildAssetManifest(). This tells
handleAssetRequest()which files exist and what their content types are.
- A storage object, tells
handleAssetRequest()how to read files from your KV namespace. It has one method,
get(pathname), which reads and returns the content for a given file path.
handleAssetRequest() serves the file if it finds a match in the manifest, with the correct headers for content type and caching.
Once
AssetBinding is exported, it becomes available on
ctx.exports in the loader Worker's
fetch() handler.
ctx is the handler's third parameter, after
request and
env. This is how you pass it to the Dynamic Worker in the next step.
When you call
get() to create the Dynamic Worker, include the
AssetBinding in the
env object so the Dynamic Worker can use it to serve static files. To reference the
AssetBinding class you defined in the previous step, use
ctx.exports.AssetBinding() and pass the
projectId as a prop so it knows which project's assets to serve. This works the same way as custom bindings —
props is how you pass information to the class, and the class reads it at
this.ctx.props when it runs.
The Dynamic Worker sees
ASSETS as a binding and can call
env.ASSETS.fetch(request) because that is the method you defined on
AssetBinding. When the Dynamic Worker calls that method, it runs in the loader Worker, where your
AssetBinding class reads the manifest and file content from KV.
From the Dynamic Worker's perspective,
env.ASSETS works like any other binding. The user writes their server code and calls
env.ASSETS.fetch() to serve static files:
When the Dynamic Worker calls
env.ASSETS.fetch(request), the call goes through RPC to the loader Worker's
AssetBinding, which looks up the file in the manifest and reads it from KV. The Dynamic Worker does not need to handle any of this — it calls
env.ASSETS.fetch(request) and gets back the file with the correct headers, ready to return to the client.