Dynamic Workflows Playground
Try the dynamic workflows playground ↗, write workflow logic in JavaScript, execute it from a Dynamic Worker, and log every step in real time.
This example shows you how to run Cloudflare Workflows from a Dynamic Worker to get full durable execution, including step retries, sleep, hibernation, and
waitForEvent, for any workflow you need to run on demand.
There are two parts:
- Worker Loader — The Worker that runs your platform logic. It receives a request, loads the user's workflow code as a Dynamic Worker, and gives it a Workflow binding so it can create and run workflows.
- Dynamic Worker — This is where the workflow is defined. You write the workflow logic here, including which steps need to run, how long it sleeps, and what events it waits for.
The
@cloudflare/dynamic-workflows ↗ library connects the two. When the Dynamic Worker creates a workflow, the library tags it with information about which Dynamic Worker created it. That tag is persisted by the Workflows engine, so when a workflow needs to resume after a sleep, a failure, or a server restart, the engine knows which Dynamic Worker to reload to continue execution.
For a full walkthrough of the library and how to set it up, refer to the Dynamic Workflows guide.
- Worker Loader and Dynamic Worker setup — A full working example of a Worker Loader that loads workflow code at runtime and a Dynamic Worker that runs it with durable execution, using
@cloudflare/dynamic-workflows↗.
- Live log streaming — Every
console.log()and
console.warn()from the Dynamic Worker is captured and streamed to the browser in real time, so you can see what is happening inside each step as it runs.
- Source persistence — The workflow code is saved so that if the workflow pauses (for example, during a
step.sleep()) and the server recycles the process, it can reload the same code and resume where it left off.