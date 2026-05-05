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Dynamic Workflows Playground

Try the dynamic workflows playground, write workflow logic in JavaScript, execute it from a Dynamic Worker, and log every step in real time.

This example shows you how to run Cloudflare Workflows from a Dynamic Worker to get full durable execution, including step retries, sleep, hibernation, and waitForEvent, for any workflow you need to run on demand.

Deploy to Workers

How it works

There are two parts:

  • Worker Loader — The Worker that runs your platform logic. It receives a request, loads the user's workflow code as a Dynamic Worker, and gives it a Workflow binding so it can create and run workflows.
  • Dynamic Worker — This is where the workflow is defined. You write the workflow logic here, including which steps need to run, how long it sleeps, and what events it waits for.

The @cloudflare/dynamic-workflows library connects the two. When the Dynamic Worker creates a workflow, the library tags it with information about which Dynamic Worker created it. That tag is persisted by the Workflows engine, so when a workflow needs to resume after a sleep, a failure, or a server restart, the engine knows which Dynamic Worker to reload to continue execution.

For a full walkthrough of the library and how to set it up, refer to the Dynamic Workflows guide.

What this playground includes

  • Worker Loader and Dynamic Worker setup — A full working example of a Worker Loader that loads workflow code at runtime and a Dynamic Worker that runs it with durable execution, using @cloudflare/dynamic-workflows.
  • Live log streaming — Every console.log() and console.warn() from the Dynamic Worker is captured and streamed to the browser in real time, so you can see what is happening inside each step as it runs.
  • Source persistence — The workflow code is saved so that if the workflow pauses (for example, during a step.sleep()) and the server recycles the process, it can reload the same code and resume where it left off.