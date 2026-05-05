Try the dynamic workflows playground ↗, write workflow logic in JavaScript, execute it from a Dynamic Worker, and log every step in real time.

This example shows you how to run Cloudflare Workflows from a Dynamic Worker to get full durable execution, including step retries, sleep, hibernation, and waitForEvent , for any workflow you need to run on demand.

How it works

There are two parts:

Worker Loader — The Worker that runs your platform logic. It receives a request, loads the user's workflow code as a Dynamic Worker, and gives it a Workflow binding so it can create and run workflows.

— The Worker that runs your platform logic. It receives a request, loads the user's workflow code as a Dynamic Worker, and gives it a Workflow binding so it can create and run workflows. Dynamic Worker — This is where the workflow is defined. You write the workflow logic here, including which steps need to run, how long it sleeps, and what events it waits for.

The @cloudflare/dynamic-workflows ↗ library connects the two. When the Dynamic Worker creates a workflow, the library tags it with information about which Dynamic Worker created it. That tag is persisted by the Workflows engine, so when a workflow needs to resume after a sleep, a failure, or a server restart, the engine knows which Dynamic Worker to reload to continue execution.

For a full walkthrough of the library and how to set it up, refer to the Dynamic Workflows guide.

What this playground includes