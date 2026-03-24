Egress control
When you run untrusted or AI-generated code in a dynamic Worker, you need to control what it can access on the network. You might want to:
- block all outbound access so the dynamic Worker can only use the bindings you give it
- restrict outbound requests to a specific set of allowed destinations
- inject credentials into outbound requests without exposing secrets to the dynamic Worker
- log or audit every outbound request for observability
The
globalOutbound option in the
WorkerCode object returned by
get() or passed to
load() controls all of this. It intercepts every
fetch() and
connect() call the dynamic Worker makes.
Set
globalOutbound to
null to fully isolate the dynamic Worker from the network:
This causes any
fetch() or
connect() request from the dynamic Worker to throw an exception.
In this mode, you can still give the Dynamic Worker direct access to specific resources and services using bindings. This is the cleanest and most secure way to design your sandbox: block the Internet, then constructively offer specific capabilities via bindings.
That said, if you need to offer compatibility with existing HTTP client libraries running directly inside your Dynamic Worker sandbox, then blocking
fetch() may be infeasible, and you may prefer to intercept requests instead.
To intercept outbound requests, define a
WorkerEntrypoint class in the loader Worker that acts as a gateway. Every
fetch() and
connect() call the dynamic Worker makes goes through this gateway instead of hitting the network directly. Pass the gateway to the dynamic Worker with
globalOutbound and
ctx.exports:
From here, you can add any logic to the gateway, such as restricting destinations, injecting credentials, or logging requests.
A common pattern is attaching credentials to outbound requests so the dynamic Worker never sees the secret. Similar to custom bindings, you can use
ctx.props to pass per-tenant or per-request context to the gateway.
The dynamic Worker calls
fetch() normally.
HttpGateway intercepts the request, attaches the token from the loader Worker's environment, and forwards it. The dynamic Worker never has access to
API_TOKEN.