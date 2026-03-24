Egress control

When you run untrusted or AI-generated code in a dynamic Worker, you need to control what it can access on the network. You might want to:

block all outbound access so the dynamic Worker can only use the bindings you give it

restrict outbound requests to a specific set of allowed destinations

inject credentials into outbound requests without exposing secrets to the dynamic Worker

log or audit every outbound request for observability

The globalOutbound option in the WorkerCode object returned by get() or passed to load() controls all of this. It intercepts every fetch() and connect() call the dynamic Worker makes.

Block all outbound access

Set globalOutbound to null to fully isolate the dynamic Worker from the network:

JavaScript return { mainModule : "index.js" , modules : { "index.js" : code }, globalOutbound : null , };

This causes any fetch() or connect() request from the dynamic Worker to throw an exception.

In this mode, you can still give the Dynamic Worker direct access to specific resources and services using bindings. This is the cleanest and most secure way to design your sandbox: block the Internet, then constructively offer specific capabilities via bindings.

That said, if you need to offer compatibility with existing HTTP client libraries running directly inside your Dynamic Worker sandbox, then blocking fetch() may be infeasible, and you may prefer to intercept requests instead.

Intercept outbound requests

To intercept outbound requests, define a WorkerEntrypoint class in the loader Worker that acts as a gateway. Every fetch() and connect() call the dynamic Worker makes goes through this gateway instead of hitting the network directly. Pass the gateway to the dynamic Worker with globalOutbound and ctx.exports :

JavaScript import { WorkerEntrypoint } from "cloudflare:workers" ; export class HttpGateway extends WorkerEntrypoint { async fetch ( request ) { // Every outbound fetch() from the dynamic Worker arrives here. // Inspect, modify, block, or forward the request. return fetch ( request ) ; } } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const worker = env . LOADER . get ( "my-worker" , async () => { return { compatibilityDate : "$today" , mainModule : "index.js" , modules : { "index.js" : code }, // Pass the gateway as a service binding. // The dynamic Worker's fetch() and connect() calls // are routed through HttpGateway instead of going // to the network directly. globalOutbound : ctx . exports . HttpGateway () , }; } ) ; return worker . getEntrypoint () . fetch ( request ) ; }, };

From here, you can add any logic to the gateway, such as restricting destinations, injecting credentials, or logging requests.

Inject credentials

A common pattern is attaching credentials to outbound requests so the dynamic Worker never sees the secret. Similar to custom bindings, you can use ctx.props to pass per-tenant or per-request context to the gateway.

The dynamic Worker calls fetch() normally. HttpGateway intercepts the request, attaches the token from the loader Worker's environment, and forwards it. The dynamic Worker never has access to API_TOKEN .