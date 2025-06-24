Detect a Challenge Page response
When a request encounters a Cloudflare Challenge Page instead of the originally anticipated response, the Challenge Page response (regardless of the Challenge Page type) will have the
cf-mitigated header present and set to
challenge. This header can be leveraged to detect if a response was challenged when making fetch/XHR requests. This header provides a reliable way to identify whether a response is a Challenge or not, enabling a web application to take appropriate action based on the result. For example, a front-end application encountering a response from the backend may check the presence of this header value to handle cases where Challenge Pages encountered unexpectedly.
For the
cf-mitigated header,
challenge is the only valid value. The header is set for all Challenge Page types.
To illustrate, here is a JavaScript code snippet that demonstrates how to use the
cf-mitigated header to detect whether a response was challenged:
