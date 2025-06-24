Resolve a Challenge

If a visitor encounters a Challenge, Cloudflare employees cannot remove that Challenge. Only the website owner can configure their Cloudflare settings to stop the Challenge being presented.

When observing a Cloudflare Challenge page, a visitor could:

Successfully pass the Challenge to visit the website.

Request the website owner to allow their IP address.

Scan their computer for malicious programs (it may be infected).

Check their antivirus or firewall service to make sure it is not blocking access to the Challenge resources (for example, images).