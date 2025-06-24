Resolve a Challenge
If a visitor encounters a Challenge, Cloudflare employees cannot remove that Challenge. Only the website owner can configure their Cloudflare settings to stop the Challenge being presented.
When observing a Cloudflare Challenge page, a visitor could:
- Successfully pass the Challenge to visit the website.
- Request the website owner to allow their IP address.
- Scan their computer for malicious programs (it may be infected).
- Check their antivirus or firewall service to make sure it is not blocking access to the Challenge resources (for example, images).
