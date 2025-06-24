 Skip to content
Resolve a Challenge

If a visitor encounters a Challenge, Cloudflare employees cannot remove that Challenge. Only the website owner can configure their Cloudflare settings to stop the Challenge being presented.

When observing a Cloudflare Challenge page, a visitor could:

  • Successfully pass the Challenge to visit the website.
  • Request the website owner to allow their IP address.
  • Scan their computer for malicious programs (it may be infected).
  • Check their antivirus or firewall service to make sure it is not blocking access to the Challenge resources (for example, images).