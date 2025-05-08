How challenges work

Challenges can be issued in three primary ways depending on which Cloudflare products or features are in use. Each method is designed to balance security with seamless visitor experience.

Turnstile

Turnstile is Cloudflare’s CAPTCHA-alternative solution. You can embed Turnstile as a widget on your site, where it runs a challenge directly in the visitor’s browser.

Turnstile does not pause the request or interrupt the user’s experience. Instead, the widget runs a client-side challenge in the background. In most cases, nothing further is required from the visitor. When needed, Turnstile may display a simple checkbox that the visitor must click to proceed.

After the challenge passes, Turnstile issues a token that you must validate using the siteverify API before completing a sensitive action like login, sign up, or other form submissions.

Interstitial challenge pages

When a challenge is triggered by a rule in the Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Management, or Rate Limiting, Cloudflare presents a full-page interstitial challenge page. The request is paused while Cloudflare evaluates the browser environment. In some cases, the visitor may be asked to check a box for further probing.

If the challenge passes, the original request continues to your origin. If the challenge fails or cannot be completed, the visitor is presented with another interstitial challenge page.

JavaScript detection in Bot Management

In Bot Management, JavaScript detections run silently in the browser to validate that the visitor supports and executes standard browser JavaScript, and provides a lightweight and privacy-preserving way to distinguish between bots and real users without adding friction to the experience.

Note If the check fails, the bot score is set to 1.

The script runs a short set of tasks and, if successful, sets a cf_clearance cookie indicating that the visitor passed the check. This is exposed as the cf.bot_management.js_detection.passed field that you can use in WAF custom rules to take further action — such as issuing an interstitial challenge page.

If a visitor was unable to run JavaScript detection, the cf.bot_management.js_detection.passed field is set to False . Cloudflare advises that you should never block a request based on this field unless you are certain that the visitor has run JavaScript detections.

Limitations

Cloudflare challenges cannot support the following: