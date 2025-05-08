Multi-language support

Cloudflare's challenges can detect multiple languages and display the localized challenge experience, which is determined by navigator.language value. The Navigator.language read-only property ↗ returns a string representing the preferred language of the user, usually the language of the browser user interface.

Refer to the table below for currently supported languages.

Language Language code

(4 letters) Language code

(2 letters) Arabic (Egypt) ar-eg ar Chinese (Simplified, China) zh-cn zh Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan) zh-tw -- Dutch (Netherlands) nl-nl nl English (United States) en-us en French (France) fr-fr fr German (Germany) de-de de Indonesian (Indonesia) id-id id Italian (Italy) it-it it Japanese (Japan) ja-jp ja Korean (Korea) ko-kr ko Persian -- fa Polish (Poland) pl-pl pl Portuguese (Brazil) pt-br pt Russian (Russia) ru-ru ru Spanish (Spain) es-es es Turkish (Turkey) tr-tr tr

Turnstile language support

For language support specific to Turnstile, refer to the Turnstile documentation.