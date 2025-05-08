 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Supported languages

Multi-language support

Cloudflare's challenges can detect multiple languages and display the localized challenge experience, which is determined by navigator.language value. The Navigator.language read-only property returns a string representing the preferred language of the user, usually the language of the browser user interface.

Refer to the table below for currently supported languages.

LanguageLanguage code
(4 letters)		Language code
(2 letters)
Arabic (Egypt)ar-egar
Chinese (Simplified, China)zh-cnzh
Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan)zh-tw--
Dutch (Netherlands)nl-nlnl
English (United States)en-usen
French (France)fr-frfr
German (Germany)de-dede
Indonesian (Indonesia)id-idid
Italian (Italy)it-itit
Japanese (Japan)ja-jpja
Korean (Korea)ko-krko
Persian--fa
Polish (Poland)pl-plpl
Portuguese (Brazil)pt-brpt
Russian (Russia)ru-ruru
Spanish (Spain)es-eses
Turkish (Turkey)tr-trtr

Turnstile language support

For language support specific to Turnstile, refer to the Turnstile documentation.