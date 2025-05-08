Supported languages
Cloudflare's challenges can detect multiple languages and display the localized challenge experience, which is determined by
navigator.language value. The Navigator.language read-only property ↗ returns a string representing the preferred language of the user, usually the language of the browser user interface.
Refer to the table below for currently supported languages.
|Language
|Language code
(4 letters)
|Language code
(2 letters)
|Arabic (Egypt)
ar-eg
ar
|Chinese (Simplified, China)
zh-cn
zh
|Chinese (Traditional, Taiwan)
zh-tw
|--
|Dutch (Netherlands)
nl-nl
nl
|English (United States)
en-us
en
|French (France)
fr-fr
fr
|German (Germany)
de-de
de
|Indonesian (Indonesia)
id-id
id
|Italian (Italy)
it-it
it
|Japanese (Japan)
ja-jp
ja
|Korean (Korea)
ko-kr
ko
|Persian
|--
fa
|Polish (Poland)
pl-pl
pl
|Portuguese (Brazil)
pt-br
pt
|Russian (Russia)
ru-ru
ru
|Spanish (Spain)
es-es
es
|Turkish (Turkey)
tr-tr
tr
For language support specific to Turnstile, refer to the Turnstile documentation.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-