Troubleshooting

Common issues

Proxied hostnames

If your hostname is proxied through Cloudflare, visitors may experience challenges on your webpages.

Cloudflare issues challenges through the Challenge Platform, which is the same underlying technology powering Turnstile.

In contrast to our Challenge page offerings, Turnstile allows you to run challenges anywhere on your site in a less-intrusive way without requiring the use of Cloudflare’s CDN.

Deprecated browser support

Challenges are not supported by Microsoft Internet Explorer. If you are currently using Internet Explorer, try using another modern web browser (Chrome, Safari, Firefox). If you are already using a modern web browser, make sure it is using the latest version.

Referer header

When a request is sent with a referer header, the user will receive a challenge page as a response. Upon solving the challenge page, the request with the referer is sent to the origin, and the response to the request is served to the user. The JavaScript on the response page may read the value of document.referer , but it will be inaccurate. This affects tools such as Google Analytics, which reads the referer from JavaScript.

You can add tracking scripts to challenge pages to capture the correct referer header on the initial request.

Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS) preflight requests