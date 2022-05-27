Cloudflare Docs
China-Network
Cloudflare China Network
Available products and features

The following products and features are available on the Cloudflare China Network operated by JD Cloud:

Application services

ProductFeatureDescription
DNSDNS resolution serviceAuthoritative DNS resolution inside mainland China.
CDNCachingCore cache features. Static cache only.
CDNImage ResizingOptimize image format at the edge to fit a domain’s layout.
DDoS ProtectionLayer 7 (HTTP/HTTPS) DDoS protectionLayer 7 (application layer) protection against DDoS attacks such as HTTP flood attacks, WordPress Pingback attacks, HULK attacks, and LOIC attacks.
Web Application Firewall (WAF)WAF Managed RulesetsCustom rules, pre-configured OWASP rulesets, and Cloudflare Managed Rulesets.
Web Application Firewall (WAF)Rate LimitingDefine rate limits for incoming requests matching an expression, and the action to take when those rate limits are reached.
Bot ManagementBot detection and mitigationProvides bot identification and protection for a domain.
Argo Smart RoutingLayer 7 smart routingLayer 7 (application layer) traffic smart-routed more efficiently to origin.

Developer services

ProductFeatureDescription
WorkersServerless computingA serverless execution environment running on Cloudflare’s edge network.

Network services

ProductFeatureDescription
Supported protocolsIPv6All data centers have IPv6 support by default.
Supported protocolsSSL/TLSCustomer Certificate, Dedicated Certificate, Universal Certificate, Custom, ACM (Dedicated), Universal SSL.
Supported protocolsHTTP/3 (QUIC)The latest version of the HTTP protocol to optimize page loading performance.
Supported protocolsWebSocketsReal-time communication with Cloudflare Workers serverless functions.

Other services

ProductFeatureDescription
AnalyticsWeb AnalyticsReal-time traffic, security, and data monitoring.