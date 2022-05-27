Available products and features
The following products and features are available on the Cloudflare China Network operated by JD Cloud:
Application services
|Product
|Feature
|Description
|DNS
|DNS resolution service
|Authoritative DNS resolution inside mainland China.
|CDN
|Caching
|Core cache features. Static cache only.
|CDN
|Image Resizing
|Optimize image format at the edge to fit a domain’s layout.
|DDoS Protection
|Layer 7 (HTTP/HTTPS) DDoS protection
|Layer 7 (application layer) protection against DDoS attacks such as HTTP flood attacks, WordPress Pingback attacks, HULK attacks, and LOIC attacks.
|Web Application Firewall (WAF)
|WAF Managed Rulesets
|Custom rules, pre-configured OWASP rulesets, and Cloudflare Managed Rulesets.
|Web Application Firewall (WAF)
|Rate Limiting
|Define rate limits for incoming requests matching an expression, and the action to take when those rate limits are reached.
|Bot Management
|Bot detection and mitigation
|Provides bot identification and protection for a domain.
|Argo Smart Routing
|Layer 7 smart routing
|Layer 7 (application layer) traffic smart-routed more efficiently to origin.
Developer services
|Product
|Feature
|Description
|Workers
|Serverless computing
|A serverless execution environment running on Cloudflare’s edge network.
Network services
|Product
|Feature
|Description
|Supported protocols
|IPv6
|All data centers have IPv6 support by default.
|Supported protocols
|SSL/TLS
|Customer Certificate, Dedicated Certificate, Universal Certificate, Custom, ACM (Dedicated), Universal SSL.
|Supported protocols
|HTTP/3 (QUIC)
|The latest version of the HTTP protocol to optimize page loading performance.
|Supported protocols
|WebSockets
|Real-time communication with Cloudflare Workers serverless functions.
Other services
|Product
|Feature
|Description
|Analytics
|Web Analytics
|Real-time traffic, security, and data monitoring.