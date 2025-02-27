Workers Binding API
The Workers Binding API allows you to execute advanced browser rendering scripts within Cloudflare Workers. It provides developers the flexibility to automate and control complex workflows and browser interactions. The following options are available for browser rendering tasks:
- Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker
- Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects
- Reuse sessions
Use the Workers Binding API when you need advanced browser automation, custom workflows, or complex interactions beyond basic rendering. For quick, one-off tasks like capturing screenshots or extracting HTML, the Quick Actions REST API is the simpler choice.