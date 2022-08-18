Available subscriptions

When provisioning services for an account, you need to include certain values with each API call to specify a particular service.

The subscriptions available to you will vary depending on your current partner program ( Self-Service Partner Program or Enterprise Resellers and MSP Program ).

The following values are samples and not exhaustive. For the complete list of subscription values available to you, make an API call to the zone subscriptions or account subscriptions endpoints.

​​ Zone plans

When creating or updating a zone plan, Partners can use one of the following values for the id of the rate_plan field (which controls the zone-level plan subscription).

Partner program Available subscriptions Enterprise and self-serve resellers PARTNERS_FREE , PARTNERS_PRO , PARTNERS_BIZ , PARTNERS_ENT PAYGO partners CF_FREE , CF_PRO_20_20 , CF_BIZ MSP partners msp_biz

​​ Other subscriptions

When you create an account subscription, it provisions an add-on service for that account.

​​ Zero Trust subscriptions

The following table lists sample values for various Zero Trust subscriptions.

​​ Developer subscriptions

The following table lists sample values for various Developer platform subscriptions.

​​ Application performance and security

The following table lists sample values for various application performance and security subscriptions.

​​ Getting new subscriptions

If your reseller plan does not have access to a specific subscription, you will receive the following error when making an API call:

"errors" : [ { "code" : 1225 , "message" : "Your account does not have access to this product. Contact [email protected] for assistance." } ]