Available subscriptions

When provisioning services for an account, you need to include certain values with each API call to specify a particular service.

The subscriptions available to you will vary depending on your current partner program ( Self-Service Partner Program or Enterprise Resellers and MSP Program).

The following values are samples and not exhaustive. For the complete list of subscription values available to you, make an API call to the zone subscriptions or account subscriptions endpoints.

​​ Zone plans

When creating or updating a zone plan, Partners can use one of the following values for the id of the rate_plan field (which controls the zone-level plan subscription).

Partner programAvailable subscriptions
Enterprise and self-serve resellersPARTNERS_FREE, PARTNERS_PRO, PARTNERS_BIZ, PARTNERS_ENT
PAYGO partnersCF_FREE, CF_PRO_20_20, CF_BIZ
MSP partnersmsp_biz

​​ Other subscriptions

When you create an account subscription, it provisions an add-on service for that account.

​​ Zero Trust subscriptions

The following table lists sample values for various Zero Trust subscriptions.

FeatureSubscription IDs
AccessPARTNERS_ACCESS_BASIC, PARTNERS_ACCESS_ENT, PARTNERS_ACCESS_PREMIUM, TEAMS_ACCESS_ENT, TEAMS_ACCESS
GatewayTEAMS_GATEWAY_ENT, TEAMS_GATEWAY
Cloudflare Zero TrustTEAMS_ENT, TEAMS_FREE, TEAMS_STANDARD

​​ Developer subscriptions

The following table lists sample values for various Developer platform subscriptions.

FeatureSubscription IDs
ImagesIMAGES_ENT,IMAGES_BASIC
Image resizingIMAGE_RESIZING_ENT, IMAGE_RESIZING_BASIC
StreamPARTNERS_STREAM_ENT, PARTNERS_STREAM_BASIC, STREAM_BASIC
WorkersPARTNERS_WORKERS_ENT, WORKERS_PAID, PARTNERS_WORKERS_SS, PARTNERS_WORKERS_BASIC

​​ Application performance and security

The following table lists sample values for various application performance and security subscriptions.

FeatureSubscription IDs
Advanced certificate managerADVANCED_CERT_MANAGER_FREE, ADVANCED_CERT_MANAGER
Argo smart routingPARTNERS_ZONE_ARGO, ARGO_ZONE_BASIC
Ethereum gatewayWEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT, WEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT_CONTRACT, WEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT_PAYGO
IPFS gatewayWEB3_IPFS_ENT, WEB3_IPFS_ENT_CONTRACT, WEB3_IPFS_ENT_PAYGO
Load balancingPARTNERS_LOAD_BALANCING, PARTNERS_LOAD_BALANCING_ENT, LOAD_BALANCING_BASIC_PLUS
Rate limitingPARTNERS_RATE_LIMITING
SpectrumPARTNERS_SPECTRUM
Waiting roomWAITING_ROOMS_BASIC

​​ Getting new subscriptions

If your reseller plan does not have access to a specific subscription, you will receive the following error when making an API call:

"errors": [
        {
            "code": 1225,
            "message": "Your account does not have access to this product. Contact [email protected] for assistance."
        }

]

To change your program or - in some cases - get a specific subscription added to your reseller plan, contact [email protected].