Available subscriptions
When provisioning services for an account, you need to include certain values with each API call to specify a particular service.
The subscriptions available to you will vary depending on your current partner program ( Self-Service Partner Program or Enterprise Resellers and MSP Program).
The following values are samples and not exhaustive. For the complete list of subscription values available to you, make an API call to the zone subscriptions or account subscriptions endpoints.
Zone plans
When creating or updating a zone plan, Partners can use one of the following values for the
id of the
rate_plan field (which controls the zone-level plan subscription).
|Partner program
|Available subscriptions
|Enterprise and self-serve resellers
PARTNERS_FREE,
PARTNERS_PRO,
PARTNERS_BIZ,
PARTNERS_ENT
|PAYGO partners
CF_FREE,
CF_PRO_20_20,
CF_BIZ
|MSP partners
msp_biz
Other subscriptions
When you create an account subscription, it provisions an add-on service for that account.
Zero Trust subscriptions
The following table lists sample values for various Zero Trust subscriptions.
|Feature
|Subscription IDs
|Access
PARTNERS_ACCESS_BASIC,
PARTNERS_ACCESS_ENT,
PARTNERS_ACCESS_PREMIUM,
TEAMS_ACCESS_ENT,
TEAMS_ACCESS
|Gateway
TEAMS_GATEWAY_ENT,
TEAMS_GATEWAY
|Cloudflare Zero Trust
TEAMS_ENT,
TEAMS_FREE,
TEAMS_STANDARD
Developer subscriptions
The following table lists sample values for various Developer platform subscriptions.
|Feature
|Subscription IDs
|Images
IMAGES_ENT,
IMAGES_BASIC
|Image resizing
IMAGE_RESIZING_ENT,
IMAGE_RESIZING_BASIC
|Stream
PARTNERS_STREAM_ENT,
PARTNERS_STREAM_BASIC,
STREAM_BASIC
|Workers
PARTNERS_WORKERS_ENT,
WORKERS_PAID,
PARTNERS_WORKERS_SS,
PARTNERS_WORKERS_BASIC
Application performance and security
The following table lists sample values for various application performance and security subscriptions.
|Feature
|Subscription IDs
|Advanced certificate manager
ADVANCED_CERT_MANAGER_FREE,
ADVANCED_CERT_MANAGER
|Argo smart routing
PARTNERS_ZONE_ARGO,
ARGO_ZONE_BASIC
|Ethereum gateway
WEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT,
WEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT_CONTRACT,
WEB3_ETHEREUM_ENT_PAYGO
|IPFS gateway
WEB3_IPFS_ENT,
WEB3_IPFS_ENT_CONTRACT,
WEB3_IPFS_ENT_PAYGO
|Load balancing
PARTNERS_LOAD_BALANCING,
PARTNERS_LOAD_BALANCING_ENT,
LOAD_BALANCING_BASIC_PLUS
|Rate limiting
PARTNERS_RATE_LIMITING
|Spectrum
PARTNERS_SPECTRUM
|Waiting room
WAITING_ROOMS_BASIC
Getting new subscriptions
If your reseller plan does not have access to a specific subscription, you will receive the following error when making an API call:
"errors": [ { "code": 1225, "message": "Your account does not have access to this product. Contact [email protected] for assistance." }
]
To change your program or - in some cases - get a specific subscription added to your reseller plan, contact
[email protected].